Gnarly Head Wines And The Grateful Dead Expand Limited-Release Wine Collection With Holographic Labels

This fall, Dead Heads and wine lovers across the country can enjoy three new limited-release wine offerings from Gnarly Head wines and the Grateful Dead as part of the duo's third annual partnership. Available nationwide next month will be three Limited-Edition vintages -- a gnarly Old Vine Zinfandel, a Cabernet Sauvignon and, for the first time within the collection, a Chardonnay – in eye-catching bottles that rock two of the band's most beloved icons in shimmering holographic labels.

Gnarly Head Wines x The Grateful Dead 2024 Limited-Edition Wine Collection

As the first white wine in the collection, the Limited-Edition Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Chardonnay features an adaptation of the Grateful Dead's symbolic "Steal Your Face" logo with an iridescent hologram skull that pops on the wine's front label. The Limited-Edition Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Cabernet Sauvignon label also showcases the same striking design in a dark, brooding bottle.

The Limited-Edition Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Old Vine Zinfandel highlights the band's familiar kinetic skull and roses figure which emerges from the trunk of a gnarled, ancient vine. Paying homage to the artwork on the Grateful Dead's 1971 album, the holographic skull head shimmers under the iconic halo of roses.

"Gnarly Head's partnership with the Grateful Dead has been a huge hit with consumers and last year's Limited-Edition wines sold out nationwide," remarked Andrew Blok, Portfolio Director for Delicato Family Wines, producer of Gnarly Head wines.

Blok continued, "We received incredible consumer and retailer excitement around the wine's previous interactive glow-under-blacklight labels, so we're excited to build upon the brand's terrific momentum with the introduction of a Chardonnay and new eye-catching holographic labels that we think fans will love."

Grateful Dead archivist and legacy manager, David Lemieux, commented "Those who love the Grateful Dead love and appreciate a unique experience and, like the sound of the Dead, Gnarly Head wines offer a distinct wine experience with its high-quality, California-grown varietals. We hope the third release of this fantastic Limited-Edition collection continues to give wine and music fans a unique sipping experience."

Gnarly Head's Limited-Edition Old Vine Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay will be available nationwide this September at a suggested retail price of $12. For more information about the limited release or other Gnarly Head wines, visit gnarlyhead or follow the brand on Instagram .

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. In 2024 the Grateful Dead will be included in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 61st top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

About Gnarly Head Wines

Gnarly Head is crafted by Delicato Family Vineyards, a family-owned California winery founded in 1924. Four generations of the Indelicato family have guided grapes from vineyard to bottle and into homes and dining establishments around the world. Delicato Family Vineyards is steadfastly committed to crafting and representing wines of the highest quality produced in accordance with sustainable winegrowing practices. Gnarly Head was launched in 2005 and takes its name from the gnarled free standing "head trained" vines found in the Lodi region of California – some of which were planted over a century ago. The Gnarly Head portfolio includes Old Vine Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir.

SOURCE Delicato Family Vineyards