Los Angeles Airport Takes Delivery Of Final Cars For Automated People Mover Train Robotics & Automation News

Los Angeles airport takes delivery of final cars for automated people mover train

The final 4 Automated People Mover (APM) train cars arrived at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), bringing the total number on site to 44. The first cars arrived in summer 2022 and the remaining cars have since been steadily making the cross-country journey from the in Pittsburgh, PA.

The new cars will join the rest of the fleet in testing on the APM's elevated guideway, as the design-build team at LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS) continues progress toward the project completion date of December 8, 2025.

John Ackerman, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, says:“Receiving the final train cars for the APM signifies a major milestone for this project and our airport's transformation.

“The APM will enhance the travel experience at LAX and set a new standard for sustainable transportation. As we move this project forward, we remain dedicated to delivering a state-of-the-art solution that reflects our commitment to our passengers, community and environment.”

LAX will be the first US airport to use the Innovia 300 APM cars , which include a variety of sustainable features such as fully recyclable state-of-the-art aluminum shells, a regenerative braking system, and a design to eliminate hazardous substances and toxic emissions.

The APM project is committed to environmental consciousness, with the train system already earning an Envision Gold Award for Sustainable Infrastructure from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI).

Additionally, the APM Maintenance and Storage Facility is designed to meet the LEED Gold Standard set by the US Green Building Council, with almost half of the facility's power being produced from a photovoltaic generation system.

Last week, following approval by the Board of Airport Commissioners on July 18, the Los Angeles City Council approved an agreement that sets the construction completion date to December 8, 2025 and provides LINXS with an additional $550 million, primarily to cover added work previously completed and a longer than anticipated construction timeline.

Shawn West, LINXS Constructors board member, says:“The arrival of all the APM vehicles in Los Angeles marks the beginning of the next phase of this enormous project.

“Our focus now shifts from the construction of the APM's physical structures to an extensive testing process with each and every vehicle.”

The APM train is expected to begin 24/7 service for LAX guests and employees in January 2026, with trains arriving at stations every 2 minutes during peak hours (9am to 11pm).