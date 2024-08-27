Avalo Holdings Welcomes Fintech Leader Mark Forbis To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avalo Holdings Welcomes Mark Forbis to Board of Directors

Avalo Holdings is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mark Forbis, a distinguished veteran of the banking and fintech industries, to its Board of Directors.

- Mark ForbisNEW ORLEANS, LA, US, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avalo Holdings is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mark Forbis , a distinguished veteran of the banking and fintech industries, to its Board of Directors. Mark's extensive experience and visionary leadership will be instrumental in propelling Avalo Holdings and its subsidiaries, Avalo Labs and IonFi, to new heights of innovation, credibility, and market presence.Mark Forbis most recently served as Chief Technology Officer at Jack Henry & Associates, where he played a pivotal role in the company's technological evolution over his 32-year tenure. His extensive experience in enterprise banking technology, coupled with his current board positions at several prominent financial institutions and technology companies, positions him uniquely to contribute to Avalo Holding's strategic direction and expansion efforts."We are delighted to welcome Mark Forbis to our board of directors” said Stephen Coburn, CEO of Avalo Holdings.“His extensive experience in driving technological innovation for financial institutions brings a level of insight that will be instrumental in our next phase of growth. Mark's proven leadership and comprehensive understanding of the financial services ecosystem align perfectly with our vision. We're confident that his guidance will help accelerate our expansion, strengthen our market position, and ultimately deliver even greater value to our clients and stakeholders."Mark's appointment is expected to bolster Avalo Holding's credibility and visibility within the industry, leveraging his extensive network and insights to accelerate the company's market penetration and awareness. His experience in navigating the complex regulatory environment of financial services will also be crucial as the company expands its footprint."Joining the board of Avalo Holdings presents an exciting opportunity to be part of a dynamic organization that's pushing the boundaries of financial technology. Having witnessed the evolution of banking technology over the past three decades, I'm impressed by the innovative platform that Avalo Labs is bringing to market. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help shape the company's strategic direction in domestic and cross-border payments, enhance its market presence, and drive sustainable growth in this rapidly evolving industry."About Avalo HoldingsAvalo Holdings is dedicated to advancing payment transaction technology and services for financial institutions and fintechs through its two complementary subsidiaries:1.Avalo Labs LLC ("Avalo") : Develops innovative compliance-oriented applications that streamline payment transactions, enhance speed, efficiency, transparency, traceability, security, and communication exchange -all on a single, cutting-edge platform.2.IonFi LLC ("IonFi") : Delivers advanced payment services, leveraging Avalo's cutting-edge technology to provide comprehensive solutions to financial firms through its network of service providers, enhancing operational efficiency, improving customer journeys, and fostering global financial inclusion.

