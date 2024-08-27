Yamamoto NA Expands Facilities To Streamline Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exciting changes are happening at the Yamamoto North America headquarters. The Yamamoto NA team recently moved into a neighboring facility that offers more space, faster order processing and aligns with the long-term visions of company ownership.For years, Yamamoto NA operated out of the same location in Central Illinois, with warehouses and offices situated across various lots around the Bloomington-Normal area. With the recent facility upgrade, Yamamoto plans to centralize its company departments and improve customer/product support.“I've enjoyed each step in YNA's growth over the last 5 or 6 years, but moving into a larger space and renovating it to match our brand's culture is one of my favorites,” reflected Joe Fleming, National Sales Manager at Yamamoto NA.“It's more than just a bigger facility. It's validation that our products and services are becoming more widely accepted in each market. It's a chance to host distributors and customers and highlight our company culture, not just our equipment. It's the type of growth that gives us the opportunity to increase staffing and offer jobs in our hometown. I love getting to be a part of it!”In addition to Yamamoto NA's existing warehouses and facilities, the new property additions feature a spacious welcoming area/showroom, large conference room, adjoined sales department, multiple private offices, and a kitchen/dining area for employee use.“Since the move, we've hosted a variety of industry partners. Showing them how we've centralized our staff and upgraded our processes within the new space has provided them comfort knowing that we're actively working to re-invest and improve our company,” continued Fleming.“The improvements to the facility have contributed to an improved company culture and morale overall,” Fleming shared his employees' and co-workers' reactions to Yamamoto NA's renovations.“As much as we want to serve our clients with the utmost care and support, we first want to ensure our employees receive the same treatment. The new office space has been our way of doing so.”The 205 S. Lee St. address has endured a long history of laundry-focused companies.“I'm extremely proud to carry on the legacy of the laundry companies in the new facility,” Joe shared when asked about the company's history.“Each business before was a family-owned company that understood its impact on the market, their staff, and their community. Although our market is much larger, our commitment to upholding that same care for our staff and community won't waiver because of it.”To learn more about Yamamoto North America's recent renovations or see some of the improvements yourself, you can view pictures of the additions on their website: .Yamamoto NA is the North American partner of Yamamoto, a laundry machinery manufacturing company based in Hiroshima, Japan. Yamamoto has created and innovated the latest commercial cleaning technology over the past 70 years. Their machinery is utilized in hotels, healthcare organizations, fitness clubs, and industrial laundry facilities worldwide. You can contact Yamamoto NA by calling 866-204-0519. Their North American office is located at 205 South Lee St., Bloomington, IL 61701.

