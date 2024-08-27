عربي


Novonesis Increases Outlook For Full Year 2024


8/27/2024 10:46:42 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novonesis increases its full-year sales and profitability outlook based on the first half year performance coupled with strong momentum going into the first months of the second half.
The 2024 outlook is increased to:
. Pro forma organic sales growth of now 7-8% (previously“upper end of 5-7%”)
. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin of now 35.5-36.5% (previously“35-36%”)
Additional information is made available in the Company announcement: Interim Report H1 2024.

Attachment

  • 2024_26_Company_Announcement

MENAFN27082024004107003653ID1108606455


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

