Grafted Polyolefins Market Size/Share To Be Worth USD 2.7 Billion By 2034 | CAGR 4.9%: Prophecy Market Insights

"Grafted Polyolefins Market" from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Type (Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyethylene (MA-g-PE), Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polypropylene (MA-g-PP), Maleic Anhydride Grafted Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (MA-g-EVA), and Others), By Processing (Extrusion, Melt Grafting, and Others), By Application (Adhesion Promotion, Impact Modification, Compatibilization, Bonding, and Others), By End-Use (Automotive, Packaging, Textile, and Others), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034)

Covina, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global grafted polyolefins market size and share value is projected to grow from USD 1.75 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2034 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Grafted Polyolefins Market Report Overview

Grafted Polyolefins are a class of advanced polymers created by chemically modifying polyolefins such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) through a process known as grafting. This process involves attaching functional groups or other polymer chains onto the polyolefin backbone to enhance its properties and enable new functionalities.

Grafted polyolefins are valued for their improved compatibility with various materials, enhanced mechanical properties, and increased chemical resistance. These materials find applications across multiple industries, including automotive, packaging, and construction, due to their versatility.

Competitive Landscape:

The Grafted Polyolefins Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



Eastman Chemical Company

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Clariant AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Addivant USA LLC

SK Functional Polymer

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Arkema S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

PolyOne Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Analyst View:

The importance and depth of uses of these materials are increasing due to innovations like improved grafting techniques and the capacity to add a greater number of functional groups. By expanding the potential applications and improving the performance characteristics of grafted polyolefins this advancement is boosting the target market's growth.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Demand for Advanced Materials

Grafted polyolefin demand is driven by the growing requirement for high-performance materials in sectors like construction and automotive. These polymers are appropriate for specific applications because they have stronger adhesion, better impact resistance, and greater chemical resistance.

Market Trends:

Increased Focus on Sustainability

In the polymer company, environmental impact reduction and sustainability are becoming more and more important. More sustainable raw materials and manufacturing techniques are the main focus of the development of grafted polyolefins.

Segmentation:

Grafted Polyolefins Market is segmented based on Type, Processing Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

Type Insights

This industry includes the following: Maleic Anhydride Grafted Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (MA-g-EVA), Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polypropylene (MA-g-PP), and Others. The market growth for Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polypropylene (MA-g-PP) is anticipated to be dominant as this segment performs better than other grafted polyolefins in terms of adhesion, compatibility, and processability.

Processing Technology Insights

This sector includes Extrusion, Melt Grafting, and Others. The extrusion segment is expected to dominate the target market growth because extrusion is a widely adopted technique in the manufacturing of grafted polyolefins due to its ability to produce high volumes of material with consistent quality.

Application Insights

This sector includes Adhesion Promotion, Impact Modification, Compatibilization, Bonding, and Others. The adhesion Promotion segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as grafted polyolefins with improved adhesion properties are used in a wide variety of applications including adhesive formulations, laminates as well as coatings.

End-Users Insights

This sector includes Automotive, Packaging, Textile, and Others. The automotive sector is anticipated to boost the target market expansion as demand for cutting-edge materials like grafted polyolefins is driven by rising vehicle production and continuous technological innovation in the automotive industry.

Recent Development:

In May 2024, Clariant is launching its new AddWorks PPA product range for customers in the polyolefin film extrusion market. The new AddWorks PPA polymer additive range features smooth and stable processability, while also ensuring the highest possible optical film qualities (haze, gloss, clarity) by eliminating sharkskin and dye build-up effects.

Regional Insights



North America: This region's focus on innovation and technology adoption in various industries, including automotive and packaging, fosters the demand for grafted polyolefins, which offer enhanced performance and versatility. Asia Pacific: In this region the rising production of vehicles and consumer goods increases the demand for advanced materials that offer improved performance and cost-effectiveness, such as grafted polyolefins.

