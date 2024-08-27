Iran’s leader urges Muslim countries to take action against Israel’s onslaught on Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Muslim countries to take collective action to compel Israel to cease what he described as "crimes and genocide" in Gaza. This appeal was made during a meeting with Qatari Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran. Pezeshkian emphasized the need for Muslim nations and those upholding international law to unite in efforts to pressure Israel and its supporters into halting the alleged violence in Gaza.



Pezeshkian also praised Qatar's role in seeking a ceasefire in Gaza, criticizing other nations for their silence or support of actions he deemed as human rights violations. He expressed frustration with what he perceived as a lack of international response to the situation in Gaza, highlighting a broader discontent with the global community's stance on the conflict.



Recent tensions in the region have been exacerbated by violent incidents involving Iran and its allies. Last month, the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's military commander Fouad Shokor intensified the conflict. Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on July 31, while Shokor was struck down by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day.



In response, Hezbollah launched a series of attacks against Israel, while Israel conducted preemptive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. Although Iran has not yet retaliated, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi assured that any response would be "definitive, measured, and well calculated," while noting that Iran does not seek to escalate the situation further.

