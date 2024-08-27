Comptia Launches Comptia Xpert Series With Datax Professional Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program designed to validate and sharpen existing data science skills across multiple industries

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new vendor-neutral certification for experienced professionals seeking to validate their competencies in the dynamic field of data science continues the efforts to strengthen today's workforce by CompTIA , the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) and workforce.

CompTIA DataX , based on extensive input from experienced data scientists working in the public and private sectors, focuses on the skills critical to a data scientist's success. The certification confirms that the individual holding it can properly utilize and analyze vast amounts of data, extracting meaning and generating actionable insights.

“Earning a CompTIA DataX certification is a reliable indicator of a professional's commitment to excellence in the field of data science,” said Teresa Sears, senior vice president, product management, CompTIA.“This program validates the advanced analytics skills that help organizations enhance efficiency, mitigate risks, and maximize the value of their data assets..”

CompTIA DataX is the first of multiple new certifications included in the new CompTIA Xpert Series, designed specifically for IT professionals with multiple years of work experience who want to confirm their expert-level knowledge of business-critical technologies. CloudNetX for advanced network and systems architects and SecurityX for security architects and senior security engineers are scheduled to be introduced in coming months.

CompTIA DataX certification ensures that professionals have the knowledge and skills required to understand and implement data science operations and processes; apply mathematical and statistical methods appropriately and understand the importance of data processing and cleaning, statistical modeling, linear algebra, and calculus concepts; apply machine-learning models and understand deep-learning concepts; utilize appropriate analysis and modeling methods and make justified model recommendations; and demonstrate understanding of industry trends and specialized data science applications.

The 10-year projected job growth rate for data science roles is 266% above the national rate while the median annual salary for these jobs is $108,020, or 125% higher than the median national wage for all occupations, according to research from CompTIA and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

All certifications in the CompTIA Xpert Series are complemented with CertMaster Perform, which fills specific knowledge gaps rather than provide a broad introduction. Learners are assessed at the beginning and throughout the learning process, with a focus on key skills and tasks that are essential for an expert to know and understand.

CertMaster Perform DataX brings together narrative instructional content, videos, performance-based questions, skills assessments, live labs, and more to offer a comprehensive learning experience that prepares candidates for their CompTIA certification exam and validates their expertise in the field of data science.

The learning course, designed for data scientists with five or more years of experience, identifies knowledge gaps and provides learning content to get candidates up to speed on expert-level topics. The course starts with a preassessment to identify areas of strength and weakness. The course is broken into modules and lessons, and different activities throughout the course take learning to the next level by providing hands-on skills practice and personalized instruction.

For complete information on CompTIA DataX and related CompTIA Learning resources visit .

