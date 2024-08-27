Mobilex Bolsters Independent Wireless Dealer Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Unveils Enhanced Support with New Devices, Streamlined Payments and Expanded Master Agent Portfolio at All Wireless & Prepaid

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, is bolstering its independent wireless dealer with new mobile devices, streamlined payments and activations, and a broader master agent portfolio. Announced today at the All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, these updates are specifically aimed at improving overall customer experience and satisfaction.

Key updates include:



New Devices -

Marking the first device launch for the MobileX dealer channel, the moto g play 2024 will be available starting in September, with more devices to be introduced shortly thereafter. The unlocked moto g play 2024 will retail for $129.

Easier Activations and Payments - MobileX added support for VIDAPAY by T-CETRA, WebPOS by ePay and PrepaidiQ, enabling eSIM and pSIM activations and seamless payments. These integrations offer more flexible payment options for both dealers and customers. Broader Master Agent Portfolio - MobileX has added CTI Wireless, Xoomtel, Advanced Communications, and ePay to its master agent portfolio, alongside its original master agent, Unwired. This expansion will strengthen the company's distribution capabilities and provide better support to its dealer network.

"At MobileX, we are dedicated to empowering our independent wireless dealers with the tools they need to thrive," said Peter Adderton, CEO of MobileX. "With the launch of new devices like the moto g play 2024, streamlined activation and payment processes, and an expanded master agent portfolio, we're taking key steps to support our dealers. These enhancements ensure they can deliver top-tier service to customers, driving satisfaction and growth across our network."

MobileX will be exhibiting at the All Wireless & Prepaid Expo at Caesars Palace on August 27- 28 at Booth #331. Attendees are encouraged to visit and discover MobileX's exclusive mobile offerings for dealers, including competitive compensation packages. CEO Peter Adderton will be speaking on the keynote panel, "The Carriers Speak About Prepaid Competition" on August 27. And following the show's close on August 27, MobileX will host a cocktail mixer at the Vista Lounge inside Caesars Palace. Expo attendees can request an invitation here .

Dealers in the MobileX network offer customers exclusive, unlimited plans as well as assist customers with service onboarding, maintenance, troubleshooting, payments, and more. All dealer plans include best-in-class hotspot and are inclusive of all taxes and government surcharges. Prospective wireless dealers interested in joining MobileX's network can visit

href="" rel="nofollow" mymobile for more information.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit

mymobilex .

Press contact:

Illume PR for MobileX

[email protected]



SOURCE Mobile X Global, Inc.