HYCU R-Cloud™ Extends Protection For Critical Security Services With Support For Microsoft Entra ID

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc. , a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced significant updates to its HYCU R-Cloud data protection that offers customers additional protection for their Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions with support for Microsoft Entra ID . With today's announcement, customers gain enterprise-class, backup and item-level restore for Microsoft's widely adopted IAM solution along with Okta and cloud security services. The latest SaaS integration brings the total number of supported applications and cloud services to more than 80, making HYCU the #1 SaaS data protection platform for SaaS application users that need rapid restore, protection, and complete control over their security data and configurations – from IAM to network to firewall services.

HYCU for Microsoft Entra ID provides organizations with automated, policy-driven backups and rapid, tenant-level recovery and 1-click restore of configurations and data. This new offering from HYCU addresses a critical gap in data protection strategies, ensuring business continuity and enhancing security posture for enterprises relying on Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) to manage access across their digital landscape. In the recently released State of SaaS Resilience Report , more than 400 IT decision makers responded that they would be meaningfully impacted if their Microsoft Entra ID, SSO, and IAM data were to suddenly become unavailable due to a disruption, error or cyberattack. For Microsoft Entra ID policies and configurations that are prone to human error due to high change rates and are a prime target for ransomware and cybercriminals, HYCU for Microsoft Entra ID provides not only peace of mind but a complete solution.

Microsoft Entra ID is the cornerstone of identity management for millions of organizations worldwide. With over 610 million monthly active users as of 2023, including approximately 400 million from Microsoft tenants and 210 million from non-Microsoft workloads[i] ,Microsoft Entra ID has become an indispensable tool for businesses of all sizes. This widespread adoption underscores the demanding need for an enterprise-class backup and recovery solution, purpose-built specifically for Microsoft Entra ID but that functions the same across other underserved or unprotected SaaS application environments.

"We believe the support for Microsoft Entra ID within R-Cloud marks a significant milestone in data protection for IAM solutions and cloud security services," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "Microsoft Entra ID holds the keys to an organization's digital kingdom. Our solution ensures that these mission-critical configurations are always protected, allowing IT teams to confidently manage their environment and quickly recover from any incident, whether it's a simple misconfiguration or a sophisticated cyberattack."

Key features of HYCU R-CloudTM support for Microsoft Entra ID include:



One-click restore of configurations, from individual items to the entire Microsoft Entra ID tenant. Autopilot backups with 'backup assurance', providing 24/7 protection with complete logging and notifications.

Ransomware-proof copies stored in customer-controlled, immutable cloud storage.

Instant visualization of the entire data estate, exposing unprotected applications and third-party risks.

Unified protection and recovery across Microsoft Entra ID and Okta (Workforce Identity Cloud and Customer Identity Cloud) along with AWS IAM.

Additional protection and restore of Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Amazon Route 53, AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF), AWS Parameter Store, Amazon Key Management Services (KMS).

"As IAM Solutions become critical to access, communication, and the availability for modern applications, the need to protect their configurations and data has never been more critical," said Subbiah Sundaram, SVP, Product at HYCU. "The addition of Microsoft Entra ID support to R-Cloud provides a level of protection and recovery speed of these very configurations that is unmatched in the industry."

This latest offering builds on HYCU's recent recognition as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions , further highlighting the company's position as an innovator in multi-cloud and SaaS data protection.

HYCU for Microsoft Entra ID is available in the HYCU Marketplace. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit . You can learn more about HYCU for Microsoft Entra ID in the following broadcast,“Future of IAM Security: Data Protection for Microsoft Entra ID and Beyond.”

To learn more about HYCU's multi-cloud and SaaS data protection solutions, visit: , follow us on X (formerly Twitter) , connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at .

