Thousands Anticipated To Attend 2024 International Faith Conference Hosted By Bill Winston Ministries

This Year's Theme is Faith for Revival

Drs. Bill

and

Veronica Winston, along with Bill Winston Ministries, are hosting their 30th Annual International Faith Conference (IFC) in Forest Park, Illinois, September 8–13, 2024. For six days, world-renowned speakers and musical artists will impact the lives of men, women and young people on the campus of Living World Christian Center and online, by reconnecting them with and elevating their faith. Thousands of attendees––in person and online––are anticipated to participate in the six-day conference. The conference is free and open to the public.

Attendees from all over the world will enjoy a hybrid event experience of in-person and virtual

fellowship, faith-based entertainment, and more. The conference will feature prominent speakers each day, including Dr. Winston:



Brother Kenneth Copeland: Since 1967, Kenneth Copeland has been a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ and a teacher of the uncompromised Word of Faith. Along with his wife, Gloria, he is the co-founder and president of Kenneth Copeland Ministries, Eagle Mountain International Church, VICTORY Channel, and the accredited Kenneth Copeland Bible College®.

Bishop Tudor Bismark: An apostolic voice to the nations. Since 1989, he has served as an apostolic father and mentor to ministries all over the world. He is the senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Dr. Jesse Duplantis: Dynamic evangelist and guest speaker at church meetings, conventions, seminars, Bible colleges, and Christian television programs all over the world.

Pastor Samuel Rodriguez: Popular international speaker, lead pastor of New Season, and president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), the nation's largest Hispanic Christian organization representing millions of Evangelicals and more than 40,000 U.S. churches.

Brother Keith Moore: Founder and president of Moore Life Ministries and Faith Life Church of both Branson, Missouri and Sarasota, Florida. Parishioners will find the teaching ministry of Brother Keith rich with revelation, yet easy to understand and to put into practice. Many have testified to healing, deliverance and life-changing experiences through his anointed ministry. Dr. Bill Winston: Conference host, senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center, and founder of globally renowned Bill Winston Ministries, Joseph Business School, Faith Ministries Alliance, and multiple other ministries and businesses, will minister on Friday.

Guest musical artists include: Todd Dulaney , Donald Lawrence & Company, Geoffrey Golden,

Walt Whitman & the Soul Children of Chicago, Kim Stratton , and Vicki Yohe.

Additional event highlights include:



Faith Ministries Alliance Pastors & Leaders Kingdom Recurrency Training on Wednesday, September 11 at 10 a.m.: Led by Dr. Bill Winston, this private session for members of Faith Ministries Alliance is designed to take ministry leaders to the next level of creativity, innovation, and influence for the Kingdom of God, and to make a world-changing impact. Faith Ministries Alliance Licensing & Ordination Ceremony and Leadership Symposium on Thursday, September 12 at 10 a.m.: Drs. Bill and Veronica Winston and Faith Ministries Alliance warmly invite FMA members to attend this private event, which will include a special teaching from Dr. Bill Winston as well as a Licensing & Ordination Ceremony. A banquet will immediately follow.

The conference will begin on Sunday, September 8 at 6 p.m. CT at Living World Christian Center, located at 7600 W. Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, Illinois. The conference starts at 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

For more information about the conference, attendee registration, hotel recommendations, a full schedule, speaker roster and more, please visit .

