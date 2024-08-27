Kolkata Rape Case: JP Nadda Says 'In Didi's Bengal, Rapist Are Valued But...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Taking a swipe at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over police's alleged highhandedness in handling protestors, BJP president J P Nadda said,“"in Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued.”

On Tuesday, lathi-charged, and used water cannons and tear to disperse protestors who threw stones and bricks at security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat .

Nadda said on X, "The images of police highhandedness from Kolkata have angered every person who values principles. In Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued but it's a crime to speak for women's safety,"

The protesters were attempting to reach 'Nabanna' to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

| ED files money laundering case in RG Kar hospital corruption probe

Clashes were reported at MG Road, Hastings Road and areas near the Princep Ghat alongside Santragachi and Howrah Maidan in which some protesters as well as policemen were injured.

"We are used to tackling such unruly mobs and our officers have handled the situation well. We have detained several people and the law will take its course," a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said.

BJP calls for 12 hour strike in Kolkata

The BJP has announced a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal, from 6 am to 6 pm, in protest against the police action during the march to the state secretariat, 'Nabanna,' on Tuesday.



The party is also demanding that the CBI conduct a polygraph test on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, whom the BJP claims initially stated that the victim's death was a suicide.





| Kolkata news: What is Chhatra Samaj, the group leading 'Nabanna Abhijaan' rally?

“Whatever is happening in West Bengal is worrisome. It's akin to tearing the Constitution to shreds. It's clearly visible that if at all there is a dictator in the country, it's Mamata Banerjee,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

TMC assures normal life will remain unaffected

The West Bengal government, meanwhile, urged people not to participate in BJP's strike on tomorrow, and said that the administration will ensure normal life is not affected.

"The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected," said Alapan Bandopadhyay, the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



