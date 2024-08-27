Network Attached Storage Market Size To Worth USD 104.7 Billion By 2030 With A 19.8 %CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Network Attached Storage

Network Attached Storage include Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetAppp, Western Digital Corporation

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Network attached storage (NAS) is a specialized file storage that enables data retrieval from a centralized disk capacity for numerous users and diverse client devices. Users on a local area network (LAN) can access the shared storage with a simple Ethernet connection. The purpose of network linked storage was to enhance user cooperation and data exchange. Teams who are dispersed and need remote access or operate in separate time zones may find this useful. A network attached storage device is essentially a dedicated storage server. Each network attached storage device, regardless of its size and scope, is typically made up of four main parts: a CPU, a network interface, physical storage, and an operating system.

The network attached storage market is expected to grow at 19.8 % CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 104.7 billion by 2030 from USD 20.6 billion in 2023.

The Major Players Covered in this Report:

Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetAppp, Western Digital Corporation, Synology Inc, QNAP Systems Inc, Seagate Technology LLC, Asustor Inc, Drobo Inc, Thecus Technology Corporation.

Recent Developments

September 2023: QNAP launched a network expansion card, QXG-10G2T 10 GbE, dedicated to users that need simultaneous data access with lower latency. These end-users can be professional videographers, photographers, or part of a collaborative team. This new launch is a dual-port, advanced, 5-speed 10 GbE (RJ45) network expansion card, which acts as a cost-effective and energy-efficient solution for several networking needs. The card enhances the workflow efficiency of both NAS and PC users by offering them a seamless experience.

April 2023, Seagate Technology Holdings plc and QNAP Systems Inc. unveiled an integrated portfolio of edge-to-cloud enterprise storage solutions. Combining Seagate's IronWolf Pro Hard Drives and QNAP's high-capacity NAS solutions with Seagate Lyve Cloud, the portfolio offers innovative enterprise-scale storage solutions

Get a Sample Copy of the Report

#request-a-sample

Detailed analysis of Network Attached Storage market segments:

Network Attached Storage Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Enterprise NAS

Consumer NAS

Network Attached Storage Market by Deployment, 2020-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Network Attached Storage Market by Storage Solution, 2020-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Scale-Up NAS

Scale-Out NAS

Network Attached Storage Market by End-User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-Commerce

It & telecom

Automotive

Request for a complete report with TOC:

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market: Growth Drivers

Growing Needs in All End-Use Industries Among Small and Mid-Size Enterprises Network attached storages are being embraced by small and mid-size enterprises more frequently because of their economical setup for small workspaces. Users only need to connect to a network to access the data in this storage system. Businesses benefit greatly from the servers' enhanced customer service, increased competitive edge, and expanded opportunities for collaboration. These solutions offer reliable and easy data backup in addition to straightforward and affordable data centralization. This component will support the systems' increased use by a range of industries.

Regional Analysis for Network Attached Storage Market

North America

By 2030, it is anticipated that 35% of the global network attached storage market's revenue will come from North America. The market expansion is attributable to a number of top businesses, including Dell Technologies Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Buffalo AMERICAS Inc., and others. Growing public and private investment in wireless technology in this area is driving market expansion. A survey indicates that the US wireless industry invested over $35 billion in developing, maintaining, and growing their networks in 2021. This was the fourth year in a row that capital expenses increased, and the investment broke previous records. Thus, the growth of the segment is being driven by these factors. Furthermore, several telecommunications companies planned to construct 5G networks across the country.

Other Reports:

Student-Response-System Market

The global student response system market is expected to grow from USD 1.10 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.33 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.30 % during the forecast period.

3D Print Camera Market

The global 3D print camera market is anticipated to grow from USD 170.25 Million in 2022 to USD 558.15 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

voice coil motor Market

The Global Voice Coil Motor Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.53 billion in 2023 to USD 6.05 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Radio Propagation Software Market

The global radio propagation software market size is projected to grow from USD 346.37 million in 2023 to USD 845.65 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period

Automatic Rebar Tying Machine Market

The Global Automatic Rebar Tying Machine Market is expected to grow at more than 5.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 134 million by 2030 from a little above USD 88 million in 2023.

Low-Light Imaging Market

The low-light imaging market is expected to grow at 10.15% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 24.2 billion by 2029 from USD 11.98 billion in 2023.

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market

The global Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market size is projected to grow from USD 8.72 billion in 2023 to USD 11.09 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Purpose-built Application Market

The global purpose-built application market is anticipated to grow from USD 250.80 Billion in 2023 to USD 957.94 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.10 % during the forecast period.

Color Detection Sensors Market

The global color detection sensors market is expected to grow at 8% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 3.54 billion by 2030 from USD 1.77 billion in 2023.

Plastic Optic Fibers Market

The Global Plastic Optic Fibers market is expected to grow at 7.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 4.5 billion by 2030 from USD 3 billion in 2023.

We Offer Customization on Reports Based on Specific Client Requirements:

Client will get one free update on the purchase of Corporate User License.

Quarterly Industry Update for 1 Year at 40% of the report cost per update.

One dedicated research analyst allocated to the client.

Fast Query resolution within 48 hours.

Industry Newsletter at USD 100 per month per issue.

Get more:

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact Us:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.