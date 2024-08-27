G&L Systemhaus Enables European Broadcasters To Achieve C2PA Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WDR leading the charge: Proof of Concept demonstration at IBC 2024

- Alexander Leschinsky, CEO and Co-Founder of G&LCOLOGNE, GERMANY, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where digital content can be effortlessly created and manipulated, distinguishing between genuine and fake media has never been more vital. Broadcasters face the challenge of safeguarding the authenticity and origin of their content. The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) addresses this by developing technical standards for certifying the source of media content. C2PA is a Joint Development Foundation project, formed through an alliance of leading companies such as Adobe, Arm, Intel, Microsoft, and Truepic.G&L supports broadcasters in implementing the C2PA workflowGermany's largest public broadcaster, WDR, is taking a pioneering role by presenting the C2PA implementation as a Proof of Concept at IBC 2024. The demonstration will be held at stand 10.D21 of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the world's leading alliance of public service media (PSM).By integrating the C2PA workflow into existing production and publishing processes, the authenticity and integrity of digital content can be ensured – whether it be videos, images, or crucial documents like PDFs. Each piece of content will be embedded with C2PA metadata that tracks its origin and editing history. As a result, content is not only validated and signed, but also distinguished with a verification seal displayed in the player. This approach provides media companies with the capability of embodying the provenance of their content and significantly bolsters public trust in their brand.Alexander Leschinsky, CEO at G&L, highlights the significance of C2PA:“Digital technology and especially generative AI have democratized content creation in a way that has never been possible before. But it also makes it easy to edit and alter existing content, and even to create deepfakes indistinguishable from real content to the naked eye. Content publishers see a high risk in loosing their audience's trust if they cannot demonstrate and prove that they are the actual creators of digital asserts. We're pleased to provide them with a reliable solution through the implementation of C2PA, leveraging our expertise in metadata and digital signatures. This empowers broadcasters and other media companies, including news agencies, to safeguard their content cryptographically, and offer their audiences clear guidance in uncertain times.”G&L's approach to C2PA integrationG&L assists media companies in navigating the initial phases of boosting transparency and meeting regulatory requirements. The content signing and validation process involves several stages and is driven by a production-grade SDK with commercial support, ensuring fast deployment and reliable operations. With G&L's C2PA tool set, content authenticity can be cryptographically certified and verified throughout its entire lifecycle. It offers a solid strategy to mitigate the risks of misinformation and manipulation, contributing to the sustained rebuilding of confidence in media.C2PA is the latest addition to G&L's extensive portfolio of content security technology, including encryption, DRM, watermarking, or prevention from credential theft.Meet G&L at booth 14.C05 during the IBC Show in Amsterdam to discuss your content provenance and protection needs, and explore the C2PA demo.Reserve your spot .About G&LG&L Systemhaus: All your streaming needs under one roof.G&L enables you to easily deliver audio and video content – live & on-demand, on-prem, in the cloud & hybrid. With our technical powerhouse trusted by Europe's largest broadcasters, leading events and government entities for the last two decades, our friendly and international team attentively manage your services with 24/7 support. G&L is committed to making digital media processing and delivery efficient and sustainable. We are the perfect partner to help you build and maintain a reliable and eco-friendly streaming setup.

