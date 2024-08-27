Residential Pest Control Products Market 2024 : Why You Should Invest In This Market ?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Region-wise, North America dominated the global residential pest control products market, garnering a share of 34.3% in 2021.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Residential pest control products are popularly used to control the population of pests like insects, rodents, weeds, wasps, ants, and others that may spread parasitic and infectious diseases. The residential pest control products can kill various flies, such as houseflies, mosquitoes, black fly, and horse-flies and other harmful pests in the residential settings. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe is expected to boost the demand for the fly traps during the forecast period.

The residential pest control products market was valued at $6.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Region-wise, North America dominated the global residential pest control products market, garnering a market share of 34.3% in 2021. The increased awareness regarding the diseases spread by pests, increased product penetration in the U.S., rising healthcare costs, growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and rising residential applications are the major factors that led to the dominance of the U.S. and eventually, North America in the global residential pest control products market.

Depending on the distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is the expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market. The rising adoption of the digital channels for buying pest control products, rising adoption of e-commerce platforms, growing adoption of smartphones, and increasing penetration of internet across the globe boost the growth of the e-commerce segment. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), around 4.9 billion people were using internet across the globe in 2021.

By pest type, the insect segment garnered a market share of 46.7% in 2021. The presence of huge insect population as pests in residential settings across the globe has led to the dominance of this segment in the market. According to research by Terry Erwin of the Smithsonian Institution's Department of Entomology in the forest canopy of Latin America, the number of living insect species is estimated to be 30 million.

Key findings of the study

The U.S. accounted for the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to reach a market value of $2,271.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.4%, from 2022 to 2031.

By type, the chemical control segment held the largest market share of 62.2% in 2031, and is estimated to reach a value of $6,720.6 million by 2031.

By application techniques, the dusters segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5%, during the forecast period.

By pest type, the insect segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the Residential Pest Control Products Industry segments, Residential Pest Control Products Market Trends, estimations, and dynamics of the residential pest control products market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing residential pest control products market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the residential pest control products market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Residential Pest Control Products Market Trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and Residential Pest Control Products Market Demand.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are

BASF SE

Bell Laboratories

Brandenburg

Corteva Agriscience

EcoClear Products

EPest Supply

Monterey

Nixalite

Pelgar International

Pest Management Supply

Rentokil Initial Plc

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

Syngenta AG

Woodstream Corporation

