Kuwait Decries Israeli Occupation's Call For Synagogue At Aqsa Mosque
8/27/2024 6:05:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Tuesday voiced condemnation and denunciation of recent remarks by an Israeli Occupation Minister calling for establishing a synagogue at Al-Aqsa Mosque in a bid to wipe out the religious identity and legal status of the holy site.
In a press statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry termed this aggressive behavior as provoking sentiments of all Muslims, while calling on the international community to take up its responsibility to put an end to the Israeli occupation's obvious violations and breaches of international law, and to safeguard the religious and historical identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque. (end)
