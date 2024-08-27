US authorities raise alarms over resurgence of eastern equine encephalitis deadly virus

(MENAFN) In recent weeks, U.S. authorities have raised alarms over the resurgence of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), a rare but potentially fatal mosquito-borne virus. This resurgence has prompted widespread public warnings and preventive measures aimed at controlling the virus's spread. Known as "Triple E," the virus has been increasingly detected in several communities across Massachusetts and other states, causing concern among residents and health professionals alike.



EEE is a highly dangerous virus that primarily affects the central nervous system, leading to severe neurological conditions and, in some instances, death. It is transmitted to humans and horses through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Although cases of EEE are rare in the U.S., with only a few reported each year, it is considered one of the most severe mosquito-borne illnesses in the country. The virus belongs to the alphavirus group and is closely related to other encephalitis viruses such as western equine encephalitis and Venezuelan equine encephalitis.



The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed the state's first human case of EEE for the year on August 16, involving a man in his 80s. This has led to heightened vigilance in ten communities within the state, prompting measures such as park closures, restrictions on outdoor activities, and rescheduled public events. In response to the outbreak, targeted mosquito spraying has been undertaken to protect residents.



In New York, State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball has urged horse owners to vaccinate their animals against EEE and West Nile Virus (WNV), both of which are transmitted by mosquitoes. Although no human cases of EEE have been confirmed in New York this year, the state has reported cases in horses. Commissioner Ball emphasized the importance of vaccination and other preventive measures, especially as mosquito activity can persist into late November in certain parts of the state.

