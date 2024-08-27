Enhesa Joins United Nations Global Compact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enhesa , the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide, announced today that it has become a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The decision to join the Global Compact as a participant is an affirmation of Enhesa's commitment to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by implementing universal sustainability principles and accelerating its progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues as well as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The UN Global Compact is a voluntary initiative that calls on companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally-accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the SDGs. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks.

“Our core mission at Enhesa is to empower businesses to create a more sustainable future, which makes it all the more important that we hold ourselves to the highest possible standards and align with initiatives that bring the global community of businesses together to drive measurable improvement,” said Peter Schramme, Chief Executive Officer at Enhesa.“Joining the UN Global Compact allows Enhesa to advance our own sustainability goals in line with universal sustainability principles and ultimately help to create a roadmap to better ways of doing business.”

For more information on the UN Global Compact, please click here .

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa

John Roderick

+1 631-584-2200

email us here

J. Roderick, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.