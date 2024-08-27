President: We Must Have Clear Plan For Fugitives And Collaborators In Two Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with heads of law enforcement agencies. The main topics included the investigation of criminal cases against collaborators, illegal border crossings, and the anti-corruption program.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant information was published on the President's Telegram .

“Meeting with heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. The main focus is on counteracting collaborators, investigating criminal proceedings against those who justify Russia's aggression, serve this war against Ukraine, illegal border crossings and the anti-corruption program,” the statement reads.

As noted, in two weeks, law enforcement officers are to develop and present a plan to resolve the problematic issues.

As Ukrinform reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the State Anti-Corruption Program for 2023-2025 on March 4, 2023. This document defines a system of specific anti-corruption measures aimed at implementing the Anti-Corruption Strategy.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky, Telegram