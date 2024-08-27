President: We Must Have Clear Plan For Fugitives And Collaborators In Two Weeks
Date
8/27/2024 1:06:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with heads of law enforcement agencies. The main topics included the investigation of criminal cases against collaborators, illegal border crossings, and the anti-corruption program.
According to Ukrinform, the relevant information was published on the President's Telegram channel .
“Meeting with heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. The main focus is on counteracting collaborators, investigating criminal proceedings against those who justify Russia's aggression, serve this war against Ukraine, illegal border crossings and the anti-corruption program,” the statement reads.
Read also: Zelensky
: We are preparing response to Russi
As noted, in two weeks, law enforcement officers are to develop and present a plan to resolve the problematic issues.
As Ukrinform reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the State Anti-Corruption Program for 2023-2025 on March 4, 2023. This document defines a system of specific anti-corruption measures aimed at implementing the Anti-Corruption Strategy.
Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky, Telegram
MENAFN27082024000193011044ID1108603950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.