Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Announces Encouraging Clinical Trial Results, IP Portfolio Enhancement

The company has released key corporate and business updates and Q2 2024 financial results
Clinical trials for both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's studies yielded encouraging data for lead compound buntanetap
Buntanetap in combination with GLP-1 agonist dulaglutide Trulicity(R) showed increased potential to synergistically enhance cognition
The company has obtained a patent and begun manufacturing of a new crystalline form of buntanetap, with improved properties
Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), offered key business updates and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported productive recent months, with encouraging data on lead compound buntanetap's performance in two pivotal studies, according to Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO ( ).
“We've completed pivotal Phase 2/3 Alzheimer's and Phase 3 Parkinson's studies, both of which revealed very encouraging data for buntanetap,” Maccecchini said. Buntanetap works by targeting multiple pathways involved in neurodegenerative diseases. It inhibits the production of neurotoxic proteins that...
