US Military Planning Shifts From Terrorism To Fighting China, Russia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) President Joe Biden's recent approval of a major shift in US nuclear weapons strategy highlights the attention the country's national security officials are paying to Chinese ambitions for influence in the world.

As changes emerge in the types of threats facing the US, the American military adjusts its strategic focus, budgets and planning. For instance, after 9/11, the US military refocused away from its Cold War emphasis on preparing for combat against a powerful nation – the Soviet Union – and toward fighting small and insurgent groups instead.

Over the past decade, the Pentagon's efforts have shifted back to preparing for what officials call“great power competition” among the United States, Russia and China .

The most important strategic shift that's evident in planning for great power competition is a focus on deterrence. In classic military strategy, deterrence focuses on making an adversary believe it can never achieve its goals by military force because the response would be overwhelming and decisive.

The National Defense Strategy released in October 2022 – the document that articulates the nation's goals, objectives and resource allocation for the next two years – explicitly recognizes the potential risk of tensions and open conflict with Russia or China, and it calls for“integrated deterrence” to prevent it. That means combined efforts from the military, intelligence and diplomatic agencies across the US government.

The National Military Strategy – the military's section of the overarching National Defense Strategy – lays out how the US armed forces will contribute to that effort. As a former assistant secretary of defense and Pentagon chief of staff , I see that the military is focusing on three main goals to achieve integrated deterrence and prevent a conflict with Russia or China.

New operational plans

For the military, integrated deterrence means the armed forces will depend both on where forces are situated and what they can do once they're in action to influence adversaries' decisions about when, where, how – and whether – to use military force against the US or its interests.

In the shift away from counterterrorism toward preparation for a great power conflict, the Defense Department has developed new ways to deal with the fact that Russia and China, unlike small terrorist groups, can fight in the air, on land and at sea anywhere around the world – and online and in space, too.