(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Global Taiwan Institute (GTI) has announced the publication of a new occasional report titled The Chinese Communist Party's Ideological Frameworks for Taiwan Policy. This report was written by GTI Deputy Director John Dotson.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) employs a series of official ideological frameworks that inform and direct its Taiwan policies – to include its warfare efforts intended to subvert Taiwan society, and to weaken the resistance of the island's citzens to annexation on the terms of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Under the tenure of CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping, the party has steadily ramped up coercive pressure on Taiwan for“reunification,” and the CCP's“ideological work” focused on Taiwan has intensified accordingly.

This report is the second of a planned five-part series of GTI research reports in the“Counter Ideological Work and Political Warfare” Research Series. The first report, The Chinese Communist Party's Political Warfare Directed Against Taiwan: Overview and Analysis , was published in May 2024. The remaining research reports, forthcoming throughout autumn 2024, will address: gray zone operations, economic coercion, and“lawfare” directed against Taiwan; CCP intelligence, united front, and disinformation operations; and cyber operations and PLA political work directed against Taiwan.

The Global Taiwan Institute is grateful to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) for its generous assistance that contributed to the research and writing for this report series.

Download the report here .

The post The Chinese Communist Party's Ideological Frameworks for Taiwan Policy appeared first on Caribbean News Global .