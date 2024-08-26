Qatarenergy, KPC Sign 15-Year Agreement To Supply Up To 3 MTPA Of LNG To Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: QatarEnergy entered into a 15-year Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Kuwait Corporation (KPC) for the of up to 3 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to the State of Kuwait, company said in a statement today.

Pursuant the terms of the SPA, the contracted LNG volumes will be delivered ex-ship to Kuwait's Al-Zour LNG Terminal onboard QatarEnergys conventional, Q-Flex, and Q-Max LNG vessels, starting in January 2025.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of State for Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive of KPC HE Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasir Al-Sabah.

The signing was during a special ceremony held in Kuwait City and was witnessed by senior executives from KPC and QatarEnergy.

In remarks on this occasion, HE Al-Kaabi welcomed the signing of the agreement and said: "I am pleased to be in Kuwait, a country that is dear to our hearts, and to build a new long-term partnership between KPC and QatarEnergy, that constitutes a central element in supporting Kuwaits sustainability goals particularly in the electricity generation sector. It also reflects our commitment to support the future needs of all our clients, foremost of which is KPC."

"Our bilateral relations continue to grow and achieve the aspirations and interests of our peoples under the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and HE Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which underlines the deep brotherly ties and the long-term partnership between Kuwait and Qatar," His Excellency added.



This new agreement is the second long term LNG SPA with KPC, and is considered pivotal in further boosting bilateral trade between the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait.

