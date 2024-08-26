Call To Build Synagogue In Al-Aqsa Mosque Will Drag Region Into Religious War - PA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian presidency warned on Monday that calls by Israel's far-right National Security Itamar Ben Gvir to build a synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque are attempts to drag the region into a religious war.

"The Palestinian people will not accept any harm to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is a red line that cannot be crossed under any circumstances," Palestinian Authority spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement carried by the official news agency (WAFA).

Abu Rudeineh urged the international community, especially the US, to immediately intervene "to restrain the Israeli extreme right-wing government and compel it to adhere to the prevailing legal and historical status of the holy site."

He added that the US political, military and financial support encouraged them to continue their aggression against the Palestinian people.

Ben-Gvir claimed Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site. (end)

