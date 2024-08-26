عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Condoles With Lebanon Over Demise Of Former PM


8/26/2024 3:05:40 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati on the passing away of the former prime minister Salim Al-Hoss, expressing his sincere sympathy with Lebanon and its people. (end)
dss



MENAFN26082024000071011013ID1108602351


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search