Kuwait PM Condoles With Lebanon Over Demise Of Former PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati on the passing away of the former prime minister Salim Al-Hoss, expressing his sincere sympathy with Lebanon and its people. (end) dss

