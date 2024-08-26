Rohan Jaitley Says Not Moving From DDCA To BCCI If Jay Shah Joins ICC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Delhi and District Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley has rubbished reports suggesting that he might become the next BCCI secretary if Jay Shah is elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). There have been reports that the current BCCI secretary Jay Shah is likely to be appointed as the next chairman of ICC as Greg Barclay has decided not to seek another tenure as chief of ICC.

Last week, Greg Barclay officially informed the ICC board that he will step down from his role as the ICC chairperson when his tenure concludes in November. Barclay, who was initially appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020, had successfully secured re-election unopposed in 2022.

With Barclay deciding to step down, Jay Shah has emerged as the front-runner to take over as ICC Chairman. His elevation to the global level will cause a vacancy at the BCCI.

Jay Shah has in recent times emerged as the most prominent cricket administrator in the region following his highly successful role as BCCI secretary and secretary of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

With Jay Shah facing a cooling-off period as his tenure comes to an end, he might likely take over as ICC Chairman. Rohan Jaitley was expected to take over after his departure to ICC.

However, Jaitley on Monday denied that he will take over the assignments at the BCCI level. However, Jaitley said he is more focused on making the league popular.