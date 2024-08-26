Kearney Area Launches Final Push for $1 Million in Forward Kearney Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rendering of the new state-of-the-art visitor center in Kearney, Nebraska, set to serve as a business growth hub and welcome center.

Kearney aims to raise the final $1 million for a new community hub, enhancing business growth and community engagement. Support at forwardkearney

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Buffalo County, one of Nebraska's fastest-growing and most dynamic regions, has earned accolades as a top destination for singles, retirees, and STEM professionals alike. With over a billion dollars in new and ongoing population growth, Kearney's success is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Development Council for Buffalo County, the Kearney Visitors Bureau, and the Kearney Area Chamber.As part of the $5.5 million Forward Kearney initiative, we are in the final push to raise the last $1 million needed to complete a state-of-the-art community building. This modern facility will serve as a business growth hub and a premier welcome center, embodying Kearney's vision of economic prosperity and community engagement.“Kearney is the greatest community in America, and the reason it's great is because of the people,” said Mayor Stan Clouse.“We have great churches, great schools, great businesses, and great industry, but we have great people, and people make the difference.”This new building, with nearly half of its space dedicated to community use, will feature essential amenities such as a welcome center, training room, incubator space, and media room. It represents a crucial investment in our future, helping to attract and retain talent, grow businesses, and solidify Kearney's position as Central Nebraska's business hub .We are calling on our business leaders and stakeholders to take action now. Your financial support is critical to maintaining the momentum that has made Kearney a model of success. By contributing to the Forward Kearney campaign , you are investing in the future of your business, your community, and the generations to come.Join us in this final effort to ensure Kearney continues to thrive. Go to forwardkearney to contribute to moving the Kearney area forward.Contact:Roger JasnochVisit KearneyPhone:Email: ...Trevor LeeDevelopment Council of Buffalo CountyPhone:Email: ...

Derek Rusher

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce

+1 308-237-3101

email us here

