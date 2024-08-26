عربي


Yum! And Evolve502 Empower Kentucky Students With Tuition-Free College


8/26/2024 2:00:41 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Yum! Brands

Yum!'s Unlocking Opportunity Initiative has partnered with Evolve502 to provide tuition-free education and career readiness opportunities for Kentucky's teens. Watch the video to learn more about how Yum! and Evolve502 are transforming lives and paving the way for a brighter future.

