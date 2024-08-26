Keap Announces Inaugural Awards At Let's Grow Summit To Honor Small Business Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrating Excellence in and Growth: Keap Introduces New Awards to Recognize Pioneering Small Businesses

Keap, a leader in CRM and automation solutions for small businesses, is proud to announce the launch of the Ultimate Automator Award. This new initiative will honor exceptional small businesses that have demonstrated innovative use of automation to enhance their operations and customer experiences and grow revenue. The awards ceremony will highlight the annual Let's Grow Summit, taking place this November in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Ultimate Automator Award is designed to celebrate 1the achievements of small business owners who are pushing the boundaries of innovation and efficiency in marketing, sales, operations, and service automation.

"Small businesses are often the lifeblood of innovation, yet they rarely receive the recognition they deserve on larger platforms," said Clate Mask, CEO of Keap. "With the Ultimate Automator Award, we aim to shine a spotlight on these dynamic enterprises that use Keap's tools to not only succeed but excel in their respective fields. It's about acknowledging hard work, creative problem-solving, and the real impact these businesses have on their communities and industries."

Award Details:



Prizes : The first-place winner will receive a brand new Jeep or a $20K cash option, the first runner-up will receive $10K cash, and the second runner-up will receive $5K cash.

Evaluation : Automation in the areas of marketing, sales, operations, and service will be evaluated.

Judges : The nominees will be reviewed by a panel of Keap executives. Nomination Process : Open to all small businesses that utilize Keap's platform. The nomination link can be found at: .

The winners of the Ultimate Automator Award will be announced during a special ceremony at the summit. This event will not only provide recognition but also serve as a networking platform for entrepreneurs to connect and share insights.

For additional information about the Let's Grow Summit and to secure your ticket, visit .

About Keap

For over two decades, Keap has been at the forefront of the sales and marketing automation field, helping hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs streamline operations, enhance customer relations, and boost growth. With a mission to simplify success for small business owners, Keap continues to lead with innovation and unwavering support for the entrepreneurial spirit.

