Indykite Boosts Modern Access Offering With Acquisition Of 3Edges

Lasse Andresen and Derek Small

IndyKite has today announced the of the innovative dynamic authorization solution 3Edges.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IndyKite has today announced the acquisition of the innovative dynamic authorization solution 3Edges. This strategic move accelerates IndyKite's creation of a new category that securely mobilizes data to enhance products, services, data pipelines, analytics and AI.

By integrating 3Edges cutting-edge graph based solution, IndyKite hardens its market position for delivering data capture, contextualization and control capabilities to leading enterprises.

Addressing the issue of data trust and control for enterprises

Access technology in popular use today was created for the previous era of systems and has not kept pace with the demands of modern applications. As a core enabler of ecosystems, applications and data pipelines, there is a strong market demand for modern solutions.

Both IndyKite and 3Edges leverage knowledge graph technologies to enable advanced authorization logic that reflects the real world, delivering more dynamic and contextually relevant services.

With 3Edges focused on a business friendly authoring of modern access management, IndyKite strengthens its portfolio of identity centric services providing low-code secure product and application builds.

The blending of market expertise will bring a differentiated experience to enterprises struggling with visibility, trust and granular control of the data landscape. The 3Edges acquisition will offer IndyKite customers a powerful product offering for fine-grained, externalized and dynamic access management for people, applications, data products and AI.

Future proofing the use of data at the enterprise and beyond

CEO of IndyKite, Lasse Andresen, said that this move strengthens IndyKite's challenge to the legacy identity and access management (IAM) market and drives momentum towards a new era of secure and trusted data use.

“The market is frustrated by the straitjacket of outdated IAM technology - limiting enterprises' ability to create great customer experiences - and completely impossible to escape. There is a huge demand for modernization to cope with the use cases all enterprises are trying to address today - and solve the challenges they encounter tomorrow and even 5 years from now.”

“3Edges and IndyKite share a philosophy and vision for the market so it felt very natural to combine forces and present an even better offering to IndyKite and 3Edges customers,” he said.

3Edges co-creator and identity pioneer, Derek Small, said that the acquisition of 3Edges solution by IndyKite is fulfilling his mantra of“bringing the best together”.

“We look forward to joining IndyKite and unshackling organizations from the limitations of their existing Identity Management platform - with capabilities that can leverage their existing stack and extend their data and identity workflows.”

“Our shared approach with graph at the core, enables subject matter experts, data scientists, software engineers and product owners to visualize the relationships between people, processes, things and design intuitive access flows - no coding required. We are excited to accelerate a new era of modern identity management with IndyKite,” he said.

In addition to the 3Edges solution, IndyKite gains significant market insight and implementation expertise, adding further strength and depth to the global IndyKite team.

About IndyKite:

Backed by leading venture firms and based in San Francisco, IndyKite is building a new category of data management and digital identity services by capturing, connecting and controlling data across the enterprise and surrounding ecosystem.

With an identity-centric approach to data, IndyKite enables companies to achieve higher trust in their data products, AI and applications with enhanced visibility, data governance and granular access controls.

Leveraging knowledge graph technology and machine learning, IndyKite delivers a powerful operational data layer to enable developers with flexible APIs through a growing open-source ecosystem. Learn more at

