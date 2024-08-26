Willis Coaching Launches Comprehensive Life Coaching Platform For Teenagers To Tackle Modern Challenges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington, North Carolina -

Willis Coaching has announced its new services to offer specialized life coaching for teenagers. The new platform, created to tackle the unique issues teens face today, aims to help with direction, motivation, and goal setting. The company saw the growing need for life coaching in this age group and is responding with programs that fit their needs.

Adrian Willis, the founder of Willis Coaching , shared the reasons behind this new focus. "Teens need solid guidance to help them move from school to college or the workforce. Our new platform offers structured support that can greatly impact their lives," said Willis.







The Life Coaching For Teens platform will include one-on-one online video coaching sessions. These will cover many topics, such as job interview preparations, negotiation skills, self-care, finding purpose, setting goals, and accountability. By offering these services online, Willis Coaching hopes to make life coaching available to more people.

The coaching program offers a monthly subscription that includes four weekly coaching calls, each lasting 30-40 minutes. This setup ensures ongoing and consistent support. Subscribers also get access to detailed video content and training materials, along with unlimited email support throughout the month. This thorough approach guarantees that clients have the guidance and resources they need to achieve their goals.

Adrian Willis also highlighted the need for flexibility in these services. "We know that teenagers today have busy schedules. Offering virtual coaching gives them the flexibility they need while still providing high-quality support," Willis noted. For those looking to start or expand their online businesses, Willis Coaching offers Online Business Coaching.

The new platform isn't just about school and career coaching. It also includes modules on finding happiness and purpose, personal branding, and overall well-being. These areas are often neglected but are vital for helping young people grow into well-rounded adults. The Walking Talking Coaching service also provides a unique way to combine physical activity with coaching, making the sessions more dynamic and engaging.

Helen Roberts, a parent who has used Willis Coaching for her teenage son, shared her positive experience. "The coaching has really helped my son gain confidence and clarity about his future. The personalized approach and online sessions have made a big difference," Roberts said.

With this new platform, Willis Coaching aims to reach more teens in need of guidance. The company has also focused on building a strong online presence. Besides the coaching services, Willis Coaching has a blog with articles on life coaching topics. This resource provides clients with added insights and tips on various subjects.

Willis Coaching Online For Teens Platform with the same high standards as their other services. The platform features various resources like worksheets and assessment tools to track progress and set achievable goals. This is in line with their other targeted services such as Life Coaching for Men, Confidence Coaching, and Small Business Coaching.

For more detailed information about their services and to sign up for the coaching program, interested individuals can visit the Willis Coaching website. This latest move is a significant step in expanding the company's reach and impact, offering valuable support during a critical time in young people's lives.

Willis Coaching Developed The Life Coaching For Teens Platform to meet the growing needs of teenagers and help them prepare for the future. This initiative shows the company's dedication to aiding the next generation, giving them the essential skills to handle life's challenges effectively. The company also offers in-person Life Coaching in Wilmington, NC, which provides local support to the community.

