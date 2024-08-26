North Bay Resources Announces Gold Assays Up To 2.2 Ounces Per Ton, Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BISHOP, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources Inc. (the“ Company ” or“ North Bay ”) (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce multiple high-grade assays from its Fran Joint Venture (the“ Property ” or“ Fran ”). Samples were taken from the primary area of gold mineralization at the Bullion Alley Zone proximate to trenches B and C. Multiple high-grade assays, in excess of 1 ounce per ton, up to 2.2 ounces per ton, have been received, indicating a larger high-grade area of near surface mineralization. This central area is recognized as the richest area in the Bullion Alley Zone and is supported by extensive recent and historical sampling and drilling, with over 50,000 feet of diamond drilling in 104 holes. A gold deposit from surface, 3700 feet in length, width of up to 120 feet, and depth of over 700 feet has been delineated. The B and C Sub-Zones were recently re-established during Spring 2024 exploration program with composite samples in both trenches assaying 0.53 and 0.44 troy ounces per ton respectively, prompting further investigation over a wider area during the Summer 2024 exploration program. Results of Summer 2024 Exploration as follows:

Sample ID Zone Name Gold Oz. per Ton Silver Oz. per Ton 3621 B Zone 0.31 0.07 3623 B Zone 2.27 0.31 3624 B Zone 0.31 0.03 3625 B Zone 1.23 0.1 3626 C Zone 1.84 2.45 3628 C Zone 1.62 0.24 3629 C Zone 0.55 0.08

Assays were completed at ALS Global Laboratory, North Vancouver, BC, utilizing fire assay with atomic absorption finish for gold, ALS Method Au-AA25 and 36 Element Aqua Regia ICP for other minerals, ALS Method ME-ICP41.

Fran Gold Property

The Property is 34,360 acres and is located 20 miles from Centerra Gold's 60,000 tonne per day Mt. Milligan Copper, Gold Mine (299Mt @ 0.22% Cu, .45 g/t Au). To date there has been in excess of 50,000 feet of diamond drilling in 104 holes at Fran, primarily at the Bullion Alley Zone. Fran Contact Zone is defined by a 100 degree striking, steeply dipping monzodiorite porphyry/volcaniclastic-hornfels lithology contact where quartz-carbonate-sulphide zones occur along shear zones, as veins, breccia and extension fractures, as infilling, varying from 2 feet to 30 feet width. The central area in and around Trenches B and C remains the focus of on-going development. A surface bulk sample of 5,000 tons has been delineated, within the larger gold deposit with mill and metallurgical testing underway.

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources operates the 100 ton per day Bishop Gold Mill and the Mt. Vernon Gold Mine in California. The Company owns the Murex Copper-Gold Project, the Copper Island Copper-Silver Project, the Tulameen Platinum Project, and is a 50/50 Joint Venture Partner in the Fran Gold Project all located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is a near term gold producer.

