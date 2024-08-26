Silatech Spearheads Youth Empowerment Through UNICEF's 1Mio Initiative In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Silatech, in partnership with UNICEF Brazil and Generation Unlimited, has played a pivotal role in advancing the "One Million Opportunities" (1MiO) initiative.

Since the start of their partnership in November 2022, Silatech has achieved a significant milestone by securing 371,332 job placements for youth in the private sector.

Since its inception in 2020, it has created over 500,000 opportunities for youth skill development and livelihood access.

The 1MiO initiative, launched in October 2020, targets vulnerable Brazilian youth, focusing on skill development, learning, internships, employment, and civic participation.

The 1MiO initiative, supported by an array of strategic partners, including the Federal Government, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the UN Global Compact, has created over 500,000 opportunities for youth skill development and livelihood access since its inception in 2020.

The initiative has effectively addressed the severe unemployment challenges faced by Brazilian youth, exacerbated by the 2015 recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a comprehensive focus on skill and competency development across five categories (foundational, job-specific, transferable, digital, and entrepreneurial) 1MiO has equipped young people with essential workforce skills while promoting entrepreneurship as a viable alternative for social and economic inclusion.

Hassan Ali Al-Mulla, CEO of Silatech, stated:“Young people are the key to unlocking the future and developing prosperous societies. Through our joint work in fostering entrepreneurship, nurturing innovation, and connecting young people to employment opportunities, we strive to create a powerful ecosystem that enables youth to reach their full potential. We are confident that our mission can be achieved through fruitful international collaborations and partnerships. Hence, our partnership with UNICEF-Generation Unlimited (GenU) to implement 1MiO is an impactful testament to our shared mission of promoting productive inclusion and opening career pathways for young talent to thrive. Together, we are committed to connecting more young talent to impactful employment opportunities aiming to transform their lives for a better future.”

The 1MiO platform has become a critical tool for job seekers and employers. Over 105,358 young individuals registered in the past year alone, and the ecosystem welcomed 56 new member companies. This has led to a more inclusive and equitable employment environment across Brazil.

Furthermore, the first 1MiO Opportunities Fair in São Paulo marked a significant achievement, bringing together around 400 young people and showcasing over 2,000 job vacancies.

This event underscores the private sector's ongoing commitment to youth employability and the broader goal of fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Silatech's role in 1MiO highlights its ongoing dedication to creating impactful employment opportunities and underscores the importance of international collaborations in addressing global youth employment challenges.