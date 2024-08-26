(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Starlink Company Profile - 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Starlink Company Profile - 2024 Report provides analyses of revenue and forecasts as well as statistics of Starlink including market sizing, 7-year forecasts, market insights, key satellite trends, LEO/MEO/GEO satellite developments and also features the following: Overall Starlink Subscribers by Country Satellite Internet Providers Profile (Starlink, Kuiper, OneWeb, AST SpaceMobile, Lynk Global, GW China among others)

Satellite Internet Competitive Landscape Countries covered: Global Starlink Subscribers by country & Forecasts 5G NTN: The Next Generation of Satellite Connectivity Regulatory Considerations Evaluating the Impact of Satellite Broadband Connectivity in the Asia Pacific Future Prospects of Satellite Broadband and 5G NTN.

Crucially, the Starlink project intersects with geopolitics; its comprehensive satellite coverage raises concerns about digital sovereignty, especially given Musk's decisive control over its use, as evidenced by his refusal to allow its use in certain military applications. Facing a blend of regulatory challenges and potential strategic partnerships worldwide, Starlink's dominance in space infrastructure positions it as both a soft power tool for the U.S. and a potential source of space traffic concerns. While primarily commercial, Starlink's deep intertwining with global geopolitics is increasingly evident as it redefines connectivity norms.

Satellite broadband's potential in Africa and the Asia Pacific region is immense. By diving deep into its market dynamics, socioeconomic impacts, environmental considerations, technological evolution, and the importance of policies and collaboration, this report offers a comprehensive overview of the opportunities and challenges the region faces.

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive overview of Starlink's technological capabilities, financials including revenue, EBITDA, Capex and other key KPIs, global expansion roadmap, estimated market position and future potential to bridge the digital divide in the next decade. It highlights the opportunities and challenges facing Starlink and the satellite broadband industry as a whole.

Starlink Company Profile

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, aims to provide global high-speed satellite internet connectivity through a massive constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The report provides an in-depth look at Starlink's technology, expansion plans, partnerships, estimated finances and future outlook.

Key highlights:



Starlink has launched over 6,5000 satellites so far, out of a planned 12,000 satellite constellation. It launched satellites at a rate of 165 per month in 2023.

The Starlink Company Profile 2024 includes forecasts to 2030, Revenue, Capex and enterprise value (EV) valuation.

The analyzer estimates Starlink has over 2.2 million subscribers globally as of end 2023. Starlink subscribers breakdown by country is also included. Starlink is available to around 2.1 billion people currently.

Latest Starlink comprehensive data and valuation update support our base case EV valuation to over USD110 billion

Competitors like OneWeb and Amazon's Project Kuiper lag significantly behind Starlink in deployment, though new LEO constellations from China and India could emerge as challengers.

The integration of satellites with 5G networks, known as 5G NTN, promises enhanced connectivity. Starlink plans to offer DTC direct-to-cell or Direct-to-device messaging services in 2024.

While satellite broadband improves socioeconomic development, environmental concerns like space debris need to be addressed through sustainable operating practices.

Publisher reports that by June 2024, Starlink had over 3.2 million subscribers globally, with the largest markets being in North America and the Asia Pacific region. Estimation says, Starlink 2023 revenues surpassed USD2 billion. In just 3 years, Starlink has become the leading entity in the global broadband satellite market and created an economic and technological flywheel.

Starlink Developments:

July 2024



Starlink present in 82 countries covering a population 2.2 billion people

New countries launched: Fiji, Madagascar

New country launch announced: Indonesia, Sri Lanka (2024) 89 new satellites launched of which 28 DTC (Direct to Cell), 6,664 Starlink satellites launched in total

Q2 2024



Starlink present in 80 countries covering a population 2.2 billion people

New countries launched: American Samoa, Argentina, Barbados, Finland, French Guiana, Micronesia, Mongolia, Reunion

New country launch announced: Indonesia, Sri Lanka (2024) 598 new satellites launched of which 39 DTC (Direct to Cell), 6,664 Starlink satellites launched in total

Q1 2024



Starlink present in 72 countries covering a population 2.15 billion people

New countries launched: Benin, Eswatini, Georgia, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Paraguay 450 new satellites launched of which 6 DTC (Direct to Cell)

2023



Starlink present in 65 countries covering a population 2.1 billion people

New countries launched: Bahamas, Honduras, Costa Rica, Malaysia, 1,828 new satellites launched

Companies Featured



AST Spacemobile

Eutelsat

Globalstar

Inmarsat

IPStar

Kacific

Kuiper

Lynk

Measat

NBN

OneWeb

SpaceX

Starlink Viasat

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Race For The Last 5%

2. Satellite Internet Connectivity: An Overview

2.1 Satellite Internet Basics

2.2 Comparing LEO, MEO, and GEO Satellite Orbits

2.2.1 LEO and GEO Satellite Comparison

2.3 Satellite Frequency Bands

2.3.1 Ku-band

2.3.2 Ka-band

2.3.3 C-band

2.3.4 L-band

2.3.5 Other Satellite Bands

2.4 Satellite Broadband Providers Operators, 2024

3. Starlink Profile

3.1 Starlink Satellite Launches per Year

3.2 Starlink Geopolitical Clout

3.3 Starlink Partnerships around the World

3.4 Starlink Technology & Capacity

3.5 Starlink Direct to Cell

3.6 Starlink Subscriber Estimates by Country, 2023-2024

3.7 Starlink Key Performance Indicators Forecast, 2022-2030

3.8 Starlink Financials - Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Estimates, 2022-2030

4. Other Satellite Operators Profile

4.1 Project Kuiper Profile

4.2 Eutelsat OneWeb Profile

4.3 AST Space Mobile Profile

4.4 Lynk Profile

4.5 Other LEO Constellation Projects

4.5.1 China's Thousand Sails Constellation

4.5.2 China's Guo Wang (GW) Constellation

4.5.3 India Satellite Internet Key Players

4.5.4 Key Challenges and Considerations for New Entrants:

5. 5G NTN: The Next Generation of Satellite Connectivity

5.1 5G NTN Overview

5.1.1 The Rationale Behind 5G NTN

5.1.2 Technical Aspects of 5G NTN

5.1.3 Potential Applications for 5G NTN

5.1.4 Challenges in Implementation

5.2 5G NTN Satellite Providers

5.3 Regulatory Challenges and Spectrum Allocation

6. Evaluating the Impact of Satellite Broadband Connectivity

6.1 Socioeconomic Impact

6.2 Environmental Considerations

7. Future Prospects of Satellite Broadband and 5G NTN

7.1 Expanding Geographical Reach

7.2 Addressing Infrastructure Limitations

7.3 Enhancing Data Throughput and Latency

7.4 Facilitating the Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Computing

7.5 Disaster Recovery and Emergency Services

8. Conclusion

9. Methodology

