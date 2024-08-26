Israel exchanges intensified fire with Hezbollah ahead of withdrawing

(MENAFN) Israel launched a series of across southern Lebanon early yesterday, describing the operation as a preemptive strike aimed at preventing a large-scale rocket and missile attack from Hezbollah. This action followed Hezbollah’s announcement that it had fired hundreds of rockets and drones in retaliation for the recent killing of a high-ranking commander, Fouad Shukur, in an Israeli in Beirut last month.



The intense exchanges of fire between the two sides subsided by mid-morning, suggesting a temporary halt in hostilities. This pause came amid ongoing high-level efforts in Egypt, where talks are being held to broker a ceasefire in the prolonged Gaza conflict. The hope is that these discussions will help to ease broader regional tensions.



Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, indicated that the group’s recent attack was initially delayed to allow for the ceasefire negotiations to proceed. The operation targeted what Hezbollah described as an Israeli military intelligence base near Tel Aviv. Israel’s military reported that one navy soldier was killed and two others were injured, either by an interceptor or shrapnel. Hezbollah confirmed the deaths of two of its fighters and a militant from an allied group.



The Israeli military stated that Hezbollah’s attack, which involved over 320 Katyusha rockets and numerous drones, aimed at both military positions and Iron Dome missile defense systems. The Israeli air force conducted strikes with approximately 100 aircraft, although initial assessments reported minimal damage. Air raid sirens were activated across northern Israel, leading to temporary closures and diversions at Israel’s international airport. Despite the escalation, most restrictions were later lifted, and the situation remains under close monitoring.

