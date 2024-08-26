Beirut airport cancels flights amid escalating hostilities with Israel

(MENAFN) Amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, passengers at Lebanon’s only international airport faced significant disruptions yesterday. Beirut International Airport remained operational, but many travelers experienced cancellations and delays as major airlines suspended flights to and from the capital. The escalation in cross-border between Israel and Hezbollah led to a surge in flight cancellations and delays.



Elham Shukair, a passenger bound for the United States via Jordan, arrived at the airport early only to find her 8:00 am flight had been canceled. She was left waiting in the arrivals hall, eventually booking another flight with Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines in hopes of reaching Amman and connecting to her final destination. Similar scenes were observed in the departures hall, where passengers sat on the floor surrounded by screens displaying canceled or delayed flights. The arrivals area was notably sparse.



Passengers at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport also faced uncertainty as aviation authorities delayed or redirected flights. Although operations resumed from 7:00 am (0400 GMT) following a brief suspension, many travelers were stranded due to flight cancellations. Major airlines such as Air France, Transavia, and Royal Jordanian announced suspensions of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv. Etihad Airways also canceled its services to and from both cities. On Friday, Lufthansa extended its flight suspension to Beirut and Tel Aviv through the end of September and early September, respectively.



Despite these disruptions, Lebanon’s civil aviation authority stated that the airport was functioning normally. However, the situation remains fluid, and travelers are advised to check for updates and potential changes to flight schedules.

