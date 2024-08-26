Israeli military pulls out from areas north of Khan Younis in Gaza, leaving bodies, destruction

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Israeli withdrew from areas north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, leaving behind extensive devastation. In the "Hamad residential city" area, Israeli caused severe damage, destroying numerous apartments and leveling entire towers. Eyewitnesses reported that many residential buildings were reduced to rubble, and private lands and properties were bulldozed.



Civil defense teams, health workers, and the International Red Cross are actively searching for missing individuals in the areas that were targeted by Israeli attacks. Several mutilated bodies were recovered from the northern part of Khan Younis and transported to Nasser Hospital. The military's incursion has displaced thousands of Palestinians, forcing them to seek refuge in the western and central regions of Gaza.



In recent days, Israeli forces had advanced into northern Khan Younis but repositioned themselves in the city's eastern parts on Saturday. The Gaza Civil Defense reported that, since early Saturday and over the past two days, its teams had recovered the bodies of 49 Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes.



The ongoing Israeli offensive, which began after an attack by Hamas on October 7, has resulted in over 40,300 Palestinian deaths and more than 93,000 injuries. The blockade of Gaza has compounded the crisis, leading to severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, clean water, and medicine.

