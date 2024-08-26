Northern.Tech Accelerates AI Iot Products, Integrating Mender Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates With NVIDIA Jetson Platform Services (JPS)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The powerful combination of Mender and NVIDIA Jetson Services reduces the time-to-market of AI IoT products at scale and in the field

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern, the leader in device lifecycle management and the company behind

Mender , announces today its collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate Mender, the market-leading over-the-air (OTA) software update solution, with the newly releases NVIDIA Jetson Platform Services (JPS). Offering a complete end-to-end solution for managing all aspects of Jetson and Jetson Platform Services (JPS), Northern enables full fleet management capabilities at any scale and lifecycle stage.

Realizing faster time-to-market with a complete AI solution

Today's AI race requires a comprehensive solution that seamlessly delivers AI applications to the IoT marketplace while enabling continuous iteration and device management throughout the lifecycle. Yet, most AI-focused platforms only offer a subset of the functionality required to succeed in the AI-enabled IoT market.

The newly released NVIDIA Jetson Platform Services changes the AI landscape, enabling the rapid development of AI applications for IoT products and distributing the power of AI. NVIDIA Jetson Platform Services expands the accessibility of AI, offering it to a large audience of IoT developers on Jetson and facilitating the rapid development of new innovative applications by using out-of-the-box solutions like object pattern recognition.

Collaborating with Northern to integrate Mender for OTA software updates and device lifecycle management creates a complete out-of-the-box solution for Jetson developers. Mender combined with NVIDIA Jetson Platform Services enables:



Increased competitiveness facilitating faster continuous AI model iteration

Faster deployments with seamless Jetson and Jetson Platform Service software updates

Higher operational efficiency capable of managing the entire operating system stack

Elevated security safeguarded at every step including robust and fault-tolerant deployments Accelerated time-to-market for AI applications and AI-enabled IoT products

"Delivering an out-of-the-box solution is central to the value of NVIDIA Jetson Platform Services for AI developers," states Eystein Stenberg, co-founder and CTO of Northern. "Collaborating with NVIDIA to seamlessly integrate Mender for OTA updates and fleet management ensures Jetson Platform Services facilitates that experience for developers from design to production."

Newly released real-world use cases for Mender and NVIDIA

To support real-world AI applications – such as smart cameras in physical security, manufacturing, and automotive industries – Northern and NVIDIA released the top three use cases encountered by NVIDIA Jetson developers.

Manage operating system (OS) updates onOrin with JetPack 6As a foundational layer, operating system (OS) updates enable releasing new software for all parts of the software stack. Unlocking a robust full A/B update strategy with Mender means updating any software of the Jetson, including Platform Services and any applications, can be achieved without the risk of half-installed or bricked devices. Learn more >>InstallJetson Platform Services with MenderSave significant time installing Jetson Platform Services leveraging Mender. Simply deploy a single Mender Artifact to install Jetson Platform Services on the whole stack. Existing in-field Jetsons on JetPack 6 can also be enhanced with Jetson Platform Services – at scale. Learn more >>Diagnose and manageJetson Platform Services remotelyAfter your Jetson Platform Services-enabled products are in the field, leverage Mender to monitor and ensure they are all running successfully, diagnose any issues, and fix problems if needed. Learn more >>

Driving towards an AI-enabled future

The combination of Mender and NVIDIA Jetson Platform services allows AI models, applications, and devices to be easily, quickly, and securely updated and managed at scale in production. Shorter cycles between development, iteration, and product releases catalyze faster innovation and better products. Mender and NVIDIA combine to unleash the power of AI – for developers, their IoT products, and the world at large benefiting from new, innovative technology.

About Mender

Mender offers robust, secure, and customizable over-the-air (OTA) software updates for smart devices. Powering OTA software updates for more than a million devices worldwide over nearly a decade, Mender boasts a proven track record with Fortune 1000 clients, including Airbus, Lyft, Volkswagen, Siemens, Thales, and ZF Group.

Learn more about OTA software update management.

Mender is developed and maintained by Northern. Founded in 2008, Northern is the leader in device lifecycle management with a mission to secure the world's connected devices.

Media Contact:

Roslyn Sakaguchi

303-229-7239

[email protected]

SOURCE Northern