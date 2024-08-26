Govee Launches Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 For A Festive Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brighten Every Season: Second-Generation Permanent Lights for Year-Round Festivity

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee,

a leader in the smart home lighting sector, today launched the Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 - its second generation of Permanent Outdoor Lights. This new version offers enhanced brightness, improved reliability, and new Matter capability, all at the same price as the original Permanent Outdoor Lights. Whether decorating for the holidays or a summer soiree, the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 set a new standard in convenience and performance as the ultimate outdoor lighting solution for this holiday season and beyond.

Effortless Transformation for Your Home

With Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2, users can easily transform their homes into captivating displays of vibrant colors and flowing gradients for unforgettable moments. Say goodbye to the hassle of climbing ladders in winter for holiday decorating; these lights are designed for year-round use, eliminating the need for seasonal installations and allowing homeowners to elevate their outdoor lighting experience with the perfect blend of convenience, performance, and aesthetics.

Key Features of Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2

1. Enhanced Performance at the Same Price as the Original



Upgraded Brightness : 55% more lumens for vibrant, aesthetic lighting.

RGBWIC Effects : Added white lights for daily use and security, plus vibrant RGB colors for holidays. Matter Capability : Seamless smart home integration with Matter, Govee app, and Google & Alexa for remote/voice control.

2. Permanent Installation for Year-Round Enjoyment



One-Time Setup : Install once and enjoy different color options year-round without climbing ladders each winter.

Easy Installation : Comes with 3M adhesive and clips.

Over 100 Preset Effects : Perfect for daily and holiday lighting. One-Tap Light Show : Create synchronized light displays effortlessly.

3. Smart Control and High Playability



AI-Generated Effects : Personalize your lighting with a single command.

DreamView : Content-reactive lighting for an immersive experience. Music Sync : Lights that dance to your favorite tunes.

4. Reliable Year-Round



Wide Temperature Range : Operates efficiently from -4°F to 140°F.

IP67 Waterproof : Withstands heavy rain and extreme weather.

UV Resistant : Material prevents fading from sun exposure. Long Lifespan : 50,000 hours of reliable performance.

Why choose Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights

Govee has been at the forefront of innovation in the permanent outdoor lighting industry since introducing the first smart self-installation permanent outdoor lights in 2022. Following that, Govee launched its flagship Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro in 2023, and has continually improved its products since then based on valuable consumer feedback.

In the past two years, Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights have become the market's best-selling lights With sales reaching $100 million and 90% of the market share by July 2024 , Govee has earned the trust and satisfaction of countless users. Recognized by the media and through industry collaborations, Govee is set to unveil an exciting limited IP collaboration version in Q4. Consumers can also find Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights in major retailers, including Costco, Best Buy, Lowe's, Target, Walmart, and Sam's Club.

From budget-friendly options to premium versions, Govee offers a diverse product range to meet various consumer needs. The brand's extensive range includes ground lights, wall lights, and neon rope lights, all designed to synchronize seamlessly for impressive light shows, perfect for the upcoming Halloween and Christmas seasons.

Availability

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 will be available starting August 26, in sizes (50ft) at $179.99, (100ft) at $299.99 and (150ft) at $449.99 on Govee

and Amazon .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative lighting solutions. From gaming setups to living spaces and outdoor areas, Govee's smart lights are not just visually stunning but transform everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experience. Embracing the idea that "Lights can be fun," Govee is committed to empowering users to create enjoyable and enriching smart lifestyles with our products.

