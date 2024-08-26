Battery Management System Market Size To Worth USD 26.21 Billion By 2030 With A 19.9% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Battery Management System include Eberspacher, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Renesas Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Battery management systems Market manage and keep the cells in a battery pack ranging from advanced lead acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries, primarily nickel metal hydride based. These regulate the rechargeable batteries by keeping an eye on the data and device states, guaranteeing a long-lasting battery pack and shielding the battery from harm. These consist of functional blocks including temperature monitors, real-time clocks, cell voltage monitors, microcontrollers, and more. Benefits including shielding batteries from excessive charging and voltage swings, as well as optimizing and tracking their current state in real time to extend their lifespan, will spur market expansion.

The battery management system market is expected to grow at 19.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 26.21 Billion by 2030 from USD 7.36 Billion in 2023.

The Major Players Covered in this Report:

Eberspacher, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies Ag, Lg Energy Solution, Ltd, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, BYD Company Limited, SK Innovation, AMP, AVI, List Gmbh, BMS Powersafe, Elithion, Ewert Energy Systems.

Recent Developments

On May 2023, Sensata's c-BMS24X BMS targets low-voltage electric vehicles and energy storage systems, offering upgraded software functions to improve vehicle range, uptime, and battery health/performance. The system includes convenience features like battery heater management, automatic sleep mode, and support for connecting up to 10 battery packs in parallel for flexible design and increased safety. It also offers battery swap functionality, improved measurement and prediction of the state of charge, health, energy & enhanced balancing for cell chemistries like lithium iron phosphate (LFP). Sensata plans to launch the system at The Battery Show in Stuttgart, Germany.

In January 2021, Texas Instruments Incorporated. Has released wireless battery management system for the electric vehicles. It helps in wireless control and monitoring of the better cells, it has also resulted in elimination of cabling and weight savings.

Battery Management System Market Growth Factors

A rise in the use of electric cars during this time, the industry also anticipates advancements in sophisticated vehicle battery management systems. Because of the growing popularity of electric vehicles, there is a corresponding rise in the market need for batteries. An efficient way to manage the electric grid is via the battery management system. The mechanism assists in preventing any harm to the battery. Can you report any malfunctions in the battery's operation? Governments all across the world have active, strict regulations and policies to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of conventional fuels and the alternative that they are providing, which is the electronic vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, in order to prevent the emission of greenhouse gases.

Detailed analysis of Battery Management System market segments:

Battery Management System Market By Type, 2022-2029, (Usd Million)

Motive Battery

Stationary Battery

Battery Management System Market By Battery Type, 2022-2029, (Usd Million)

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Based

Other Batteries

Battery Management System Market By Topology, 2022-2029, (Usd Million)

Modular

Centralized

Distributed

Battery Management System Market By Application, 2022-2029, (Usd Million)

Automotive

Industrial

Renewable Energy

Telecommunications

Military And Defense

Other Applications

Battery Management System Market Challenges

Manufacturers of battery management systems must control a variety of expenses, with an emphasis on labor and equipment costs as well as raw material and production costs. Costs associated with transportation, marketing, and ordinary overheads like utilities are additional significant expenses. Production costs are still a problem for businesses, and many manufacturers of battery management have either completely or partially outsourced their manufacturing to other organizations. One of the issues preventing the exponential expansion of car batteries over the past few years is the ongoing volatility in the price of raw materials, namely lead and nickel. Depending on the number of parallel stacks and the nominal voltage of the battery stack, a BMS can easily cost anywhere between $300 and $10,000.

Regional Insights

North America

For a number of reasons, North America now holds the biggest market share in the battery management systems (BMS) industry. These include strong technological advancements, a broad uptake of electric cars (EVs), and large expenditures on the infrastructure needed for renewable energy sources. North America is the market leader because in part to favorable government laws and regulations, a developed car sector, and a significant presence of important BMS manufacturers. When taken as a whole, these elements fuel the demand for BMS solutions and establish the area as a leader in the sector.

Asia Pacific

Battery management systems (BMS) are seeing a dynamic and fast expansion in the Asia Pacific area, driven by reasons such increased urbanization, industrialization, and the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy technologies. Asia Pacific is a center for BMS development, production, and deployment, with nations like China, Japan, and South Korea setting the standard for technological innovation and manufacturing prowess. The demand for BMS solutions in the automotive sector has increased significantly due to the region's growing automotive industry, as well as government incentives and policies supporting electric mobility.

