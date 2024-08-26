Newly Appointed Ministers Take Constitutional Oath Before Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in attendance of His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received at Bayan Palace on Monday His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who presented their highnesses with the newly appointed ministers.

The Ministers took the constitutional oath on occasion of their appointments; Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Ajeel Al-Askar swore in as Minister of Commerce and Industry, Abdullatif Hamed Hamad Al-Meshari as Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Dr. Nader Abdullah Mohammad Al-Jallal as Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Education, and Nora Suleiman Al-Fassam, as Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs.

His Highness the Amir gave the Ministers directives on the importance of cooperation and prioritizing interest of the country, as well as improving government performance to achieve aspirations of the people.

His Highness the Amir wished them all success in their future endeavors, while His Highness the Prime Minister thanked the Amir for his trust and his directives.

Attending the ceremony were also state senior officials. (end)

