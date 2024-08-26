عربي


Paris 2024 Paralympics: Jackie Chan To Carry Torch Ahead Of Opening Ceremony

8/26/2024 5:17:18 AM

Renowned Chinese martial artist actor Jackie Chan will carry the torch ahead for the 2024 Summer Paralympics opening ceremony in Paris, Azernews reports.

He is set to start his segment of the relay just hours before the opening ceremony, scheduled for August 28.

The opening ceremony is set to begin at the Champs Elysées and Place de la Concorde.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be held from 28 August to September 8 with a total of 4400 athletes competing in 22 sports.

At the 2024 Summer Paralympics, the Azerbaijani team consisting of 18 athletes (13 men and 5 women) will compete in 7 sports.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

