Paris 2024 Paralympics: Jackie Chan To Carry Torch Ahead Of Opening Ceremony
Date
8/26/2024 5:17:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Renowned Chinese martial artist actor Jackie Chan will carry the
torch ahead for the 2024 Summer Paralympics opening ceremony in
Paris, Azernews reports.
He is set to start his segment of the relay just hours before
the opening ceremony, scheduled for August 28.
The opening ceremony is set to begin at the Champs Elysées and
Place de la Concorde.
The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be held from 28 August to
September 8 with a total of 4400 athletes competing in 22
sports.
At the 2024 Summer Paralympics, the Azerbaijani team consisting
of 18 athletes (13 men and 5 women) will compete in 7 sports.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN26082024000195011045ID1108600187
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.