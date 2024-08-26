Xsolla And Savvy Games Group Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Further Video Game Development In The Middle East - AET...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Xsolla, a global game commerce company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”), Saudi Arabia's National Champion for Games and Esports, to advance the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and to create economic opportunities for game developers in the Middle East and around the world.

The strategic partnership will foster the creation of 3,600 new video game jobs by the end of 2030 to advance the Kingdom's vision for the future of games and esports. This marks a significant commitment to the growth of video games for developers, publishers, and players not only in the Middle East but around the world.

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, the partnership will focus on several key initiatives, including the establishment of the Xsolla Savvy Game Development Academy, Incubator, and Accelerator programs to support local and international game development studios. The Academy will play a crucial role in nurturing talent and promoting game development as a viable career path within the Kingdom.

In addition to the Academy, the partnership will explore opportunities to host industry-leading video game events for business and consumer audiences, provide funding for game development projects, and foster connections between local studios and international investors.

With this partnership, Xsolla will create a regional headquarters office in Riyadh with product, development, technology, customer support, and business development services to help developers and publishers scale and grow their games in the Middle East and the Kingdom.

Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group, said:“This partnership with Xsolla represents a significant step forward in our mission to elevate Saudi Arabia's games and esports ecosystem to global prominence. By combining our resources and expertise, we are creating jobs and building a vibrant, sustainable industry that will drive opportunity and creativity for years to come.”

Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla, added:“We are excited to collaborate with Savvy Games Group on this groundbreaking initiative. Our shared vision for the future of video games aligns perfectly, and together, we aim to empower developers, foster creativity, and support the next generation of talent in Saudi Arabia.”

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Montreal, London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla

About Savvy Games Group

Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) is the leading games and esports company founded to drive the long-term growth and development of esports and the wider games industry worldwide. Savvy was set up, and is 100% owned, by the PIF. As a global champion of the sector, Savvy will become a global leader in games and esports through deploying significant capital over the long-term. As Saudi Arabia's National Champion for Games and Esports, Savvy is dedicated to supporting the thriving local community and driving the sector's development in the Kingdom.

Savvy Games Group website – savvygames

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink