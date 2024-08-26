Aljazeera Media Institute Concludes Summer Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Jazeera Institute concluded the first edition of its summer camp“I'lam”, in which it provides training for 173 male and female school students in the State of Qatar. The summer camp consists of thirteen intensive media training programs led and presented by a selected group of trainers and experts from the Institute.

In this regard, Iman Al Ameri, Director of Aljazeera Media Institute, said that the summer camp was an endeavor to enhance media culture, deepen the awareness of young people about the importance of media literacy and highlighting the important role of means of communication and their impact on various aspects of life.

Al Ameri pointed out that the number of male participants reached 88 trainees compared to 85 females, pointing out that the number of Qatari participants in the program reached 117 trainees, which reflects the extent of awareness and perception among young people groups and their commitment to deepen and develop their talents and capabilities and investing time in sustainable education and development.

“I believe that this spirit of partnership and keenness to acquire knowledge and mastery of skills is a key pillar in building a leading generation capable to contribute effectively to progress and advancement of societies and nations,” added the Director of the Institute.

It is noteworthy that Camp programs consist of intensive practical exercises that covers various media fields such as: arts of recitation, voice development, dialogue management, facing the camera, preparing and presenting podcast content, mobile photography arts, montage, art of speaking, negotiation and persuasion, in addition to a special course designed for those who frequently appear on various media outlets focusing on the role of official spokesperson.