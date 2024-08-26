(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lead Generation Strategies and Channels for B2B SME

Key Lead Generation Challenges for IT Businesses

Lead Generation Channels Companies Use Most

Opportunities for Improving Lead Generation Efforts

Investment Plans for Lead within Your Organization

Around 31.7% of tech companies announced plans to increase their in lead acquisition strategies.

BERLIN , BERLIN , GERMANY , August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TechBehemoths , a that connects tech companies and service providers with projects, conducted a global survey between 1-6 March 2024.This comprehensive survey, which covered 48 countries and involved 1062 B2B service providers, was conducted to understand the costs, procedures, and challenges in global lead generation strategies and channels for B2B SMEs.Social Media is the most used lead-generation channel by B2B service providers.TechBehemoths study revealed that most companies have turned to social media as their primary source for lead generation, with 85.1% of respondents indicating its effectiveness.Based on the research findings, 82.2% of businesses have leveraged search engines as a crucial tool to keep their digital presence within the market. Networking, another essential aspect, has been utilized by 76.4% of companies to capitalize on personal and professional connections.Additionally, online directories have demonstrated reliability as a resource for 71.2% of businesses, while 54.8% of firms continue to use email marketing. The study also indicates that 29.8% of companies outsource their lead generation efforts.The critical lead generation challenge for tech businesses is acquiring high-quality leads.The survey results show that IT businesses challenges are:.High-Quality Leads (80.3%).Low-Quality Leads (58.2%).Budget Constraints (51.4%).Targeting the Right Audience (44.2%).Measuring ROI (33.7%).Adapting to Marketing Trends (20.7%).Other Challenges (3%)74.4% of tech companies build stronger partnerships/collaborations to improve lead generation strategies.Moreover, IT companies prioritize improving lead nurturing strategies (66.7%). Nearly 60% of respondents want to enhance high-quality and relevant content, while 51.2% invest in new marketing technologies. Expanding into new markets (44.9%) is also a priority. Other IT companies need more inbound marketing capacity.Approximately 31.7% of tech companies plan to increase their investment in lead acquisition efforts.Also, the research shows the following investment plans for lead acquisition within IT companies:.Already Investing and Continuing (26.7%).Committed to Ongoing Investment (23.3%).No Plans to Invest (9.9%).Looking to Reduce Investment (4.5%).Undetermined Plans (4.0%)B2B SaaS companies see better results with free leads compared to paid leads.Survey data indicates that B2B SaaS companies receive a small number of free leads each month, with the majority getting 1 to 2 leads (17.2%) and 3 to 4 leads (18.1%). A minority of companies manage to secure more substantial numbers, with only 4.4% receiving 10 to 15 leads and 11.3% exceeding 15 monthly leads. Overall, most companies report receiving between 0 and 5 free leads monthly.In comparison, the generation of paid leads appears even more limited. 36.4% of companies report receiving just 0 to 1 paid lead monthly, while 15.7% secure 1 to 2 leads and only 12.1% generate more than 15 paid leads monthly.What is TechBehemoths?TechBehemoths is a German platform that connects projects with IT service providers worldwide. Currently, 43,000 companies are listed in 145 countries.

