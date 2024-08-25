Busan Film Festival To Honor Late 'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-Kyun
Date
8/25/2024 3:10:12 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Busan International film Festival (BIFF) will honor late
"Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun for his contribution to the country's
film scene at this year's event, the festival's organizer said,
Azernews reports citing The Korean Times .
Lee will posthumously receive the Korean Cinema Award at the
BIFF, which will take place in the southern port city of Busan from
Oct. 2 to 11.
The festival will feature a special program, "In Memory of Lee
Sun-kyun," to honor the late actor's achievements by showcasing six
of his most celebrated films. Additionally, special talk events
will be held to explore how the actor contributed to the diversity
of the Korean film scene.
Debuting in 2001, Lee appeared in various dramas and films,
including director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film "Parasite."
Last October, he underwent a series of police questioning on
allegations of illegal drug use. Though he tested negative for
drugs, he was found dead amid the investigation last December.
The BIFF said it aims to remember Lee's acting career and
achievements and provide a space to commemorate him.
"The Korean Cinema Award is given to filmmakers who have
contributed to promoting Korean cinema globally. This year, the
award will be presented to the late actor Lee Sun-kyun at the
opening ceremony (of the festival) for his diverse filmography,
which is beloved by the international film community," the
organizer said.
The six works featuring Lee that will be screened are director
Park Chan-ok's 2009 film "Paju," director Hong Sang-soo's 2013 film
"Our Sunhi," director Kim Seong-hun's 2014 film "A Hard Day,"
director Kim Won-suk's 2018 drama "My Mister," Bong's 2019 film
"Parasite" and director Choo Chang-min's "Land of Happiness," Lee's final work currently
in theaters.
Among the works, the organizer will showcase the fifth episode
of“My Mister” (2018), a 16-episode TV series, in which Lee touched
the hearts of many through his humane performance. The organizer
said the episode“best showcases both Lee's presence as an actor
and the essence of (his) character Park Dong-hoon
cinematically.”
MENAFN25082024000195011045ID1108598846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.