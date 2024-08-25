Death Toll From Indonesia's Flash Floods Rises To 13
8/25/2024 3:10:12 PM
MENAFN
At least 13 people were killed, two others injured and several
missing after flash floods and landslides damaged homes and
infrastructure in Indonesia's eastern North Maluku province on
Sunday, according to disaster agency officials,
Azernews reports citing Xinhua .
Several houses and roads were damaged in Ternate city due to the
natural disaster, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the national
disaster management and mitigation agency.
Evacuations of affected individuals were underway, with quick
response personnel from the agency and other parties involved. The
agency was also conducting a risk assessment of the disaster,
Muhari said in a text message.
Fehby Alting, head of the Disaster Management and Mitigation
Office of North Maluku province, told Xinhua that four heavy
machines had been deployed to assist in the search and rescue
mission.
"Search efforts for the missing are ongoing," Alting said.
Heavy downpours, which began on Saturday, triggered flash floods
and landslides in Ternate city, he added.
