BJP Questions Land Allotment To Kharge’S Family In Hitech Defence Aerospace Park

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 25 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has questioned the land allotment to President Mallikarjun Kharge's family in the Hightech Defence Aerospace Park near Bengaluru.

“When did the Kharge family become aerospace entrepreneurs to be eligible for Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land? How did the Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil consent to this allocation in March 2024? Is this about misuse of power, nepotism, and conflict of interest?” BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya said.

He said that it has come to light that Siddhartha Vihara Trust run by Mallikarjun Kharge's family, has been allocated five acres of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land out of a total of 45.94 acres meant for civic amenities, under the SC quota, in the Hitech Defence Aerospace Park near Bengaluru.

“Interestingly, those who are trustees include Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife Radhabai Kharge; his son-in-law and Gulbarga MP Radhakrishna; another son and minister in the Karnataka government Priyank Kharge; another son Rahul Kharge among others. Is this about misuse of power, nepotism, or conflict of interest?" he questioned.

He added that the BJP has taken the matter of this alleged illegal allocation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's office through an RTI activist.

He asked will the Kharge family eventually give up this land like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has to give up the controversial Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites in Mysuru.

“Will this allocation be probed?” Lahar Singh questioned.