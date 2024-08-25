Manoj Tiwari Hits Back At Tejashwi Over Unemployment Claims

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 25 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday hit back at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his claims that "Bihar is number one in unemployment."

Tiwari said that Tejashwi had promised to provide 10 lakh jobs, but he couldn't even fulfil the promise for even 500 people.

He further commented that Tejashwi Yadav himself had been in power. He made a huge promise to provide 10 lakh jobs. Tejashwi was in power for about three years, during which he should have at least given jobs to 5 lakh people, but he couldn't even provide jobs to 500.

Tiwari added that he would like to tell Tejashwi that they are not claiming to have fulfilled every aspiration in Bihar but BJP is trying to make Bihar economically strong.

Talking about the budget, Manoj Tiwari mentioned that Bihar is on a fast track of development, and this year's budget has allocated Rs 26,000 crore to Bihar. Despite this, Tejashwi is opposing it. If Tejashwi is truly a supporter of Bihar, he should acknowledge the special provision under which nearly Rs 48,000 crore was allocated to Bihar.

"But instead of appreciating it, Tejashwi has developed a habit of just opposing everything," the BJP leader added. Tiwari believes that anyone who loves Bihar will recognise its progress.

Earlier on Saturday, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav targeted the Nitish government, saying that the data shows Bihar is number one in unemployment, inflation, and corruption.

He emphasised that these statistics were not made by him. "Despite a double-engine government in power for the last 17 years, Bihar is number one in inflation, unemployment, and crime," Tejashwi Yadav claimed.

He also criticised the Bihar government, saying that despite what anyone says, Nitish Kumar's influence has diminished, and he is no longer capable of running Bihar effectively. According to Tejashwi, Nitish Kumar is a tired Chief Minister.

The RJD leader concluded by saying that the BJP and those in power have no concern for the public, they are only interested in enjoying the benefits of being in power.