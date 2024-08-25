Possibility Of Mpox Very Weak In Qatar: Moph

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Public (MoPH) has reiterated that no cases of monkeypox (mpox) infection have been recorded in Qatar, which has recently spread in some African countries.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of Health Protection and Communicable Control at MoPH Dr Hamad Eid al-Romaihi emphasised that the possibility of infection with the virus in Qatar is very weak, noting that in case of suspicion of infection, the patient must go to the nearest health centre.

He said that MoPH, in co-operation with its health sectors, has taken a number of precautionary and preventive measures, and is monitoring for early detection of any suspected cases, preparing to deal with them, and examining those in contact with them. He pointed out that this disease can be prevented by avoiding direct physical contact with those infected with diseases accompanied by blisters, those who show symptoms of the disease, or those who have been diagnosed with the disease or the tools they used.

He stressed the MoPH urges everyone to exercise caution when travelling to countries that have announced the spread of the virus and to adhere to precautionary measures to avoid infection with mpox.

